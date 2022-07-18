Segerstrom Center for the Arts present Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Let’s cut to the chase here: Item 12 on this Tuesday’s Anaheim Council agenda will be whether or not to put, ON NOVEMBER’S BALLOT, the question of a modest 2% entertainment tax (or “Gate Tax”) on venues that seat 15,000 or more (that would include Disney, Honda Center, Angel Stadium) which would bring our cash-strapped city $55 million to $88 million a year. I could go on as to why I think this Gate Tax is a necessary and fair idea, and I will, but whether or not our six Councilmembers favor the tax, THEY SHOULD ALLOW THE PEOPLE OF ANAHEIM TO HAVE OUR SAY ON THIS.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO