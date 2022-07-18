‘DIRT’ Docuseries: Forager Finds Culinary Contact With Wild Ingredients

Of all that I saw after two weeks traveling in France, I was most impressed by their orange juice contraptions. Yes, this seems a ludicrous claim with all the wonders that the country has to offer, but alas it is true. Though I enjoy good orange juice, I am not a fanatic by any means, and certainly never reach for it as an on the go option here in the U.S. This is only because, I have now learned, of the poor quality orange juice that is offered in the states. I’m sure there is superb fresh orange juice at specialty food stores that would offer the same excellence as that of the french orange juice. But that’s just it, one doesn’t need to seek out a speciality store for fresh orange juice in France and in other grocery stores across Europe.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO