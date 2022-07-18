ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Federal Direct PLUS Loans Origination Fee Calculator

rit.edu
 2 days ago

Federal Direct PLUS Loans are loans that graduate students and parents of dependent undergraduate students can use to help pay for college. PLUS loans can help pay for education expenses not covered by other financial aid. Federal Direct PLUS loans have an origination...

www.rit.edu

rit.edu

Computing Organization for Multicultural Students

Our Mission is to build a supportive community that celebrates the talent of underrepresented students in GCCIS. We aspire to accomplish this by helping our members with academics, mental health, and a sense of belonging. Our programs will help students be accountable, disciplined, responsible computing scholars and give them a community to rely on. This will be done through mentorship, leadership, and scholarship.
ROCHESTER, NY
rit.edu

Global Village

Global Village, a LEED-certified sustainable complex, combines state-of-the-art student living with dining, shopping, learning, and event spaces. Market-style food court with a variety of tastes and a store with grocery items, supplies, and personal necessities. Global Village Cantina and Grille. Three distinct dining experiences: Salsarita’s Mexican fare, Global Grille international...
ROCHESTER, NY
rit.edu

$2 million gift establishes two new endowed professorships in RIT’s College of Science

Rochester Institute of Technology will establish two new endowed professorships in the College of Science thanks to a $2 million donation from Jeffrey Harris ’75 (photographic science and instrumentation) and his partner, Joyce Pratt. RIT matched their donation with $4 million in funding as part of a $20 million challenge to encourage alumni, parents, and friends of the university to support faculty recruitment, retention, and research critical to RIT’s priorities and trajectory.
ROCHESTER, NY
rit.edu

RIT will begin offering two new Ph.D. programs in fall of 2023

Rochester Institute of Technology will begin offering two new Ph.D. programs beginning in the fall of 2023—each with historical academic significance for the university. Saunders College of Business will offer a Ph.D. in business administration, marking the university’s inaugural social sciences doctoral program. The College of Liberal Arts...
ROCHESTER, NY
Rochester, NY
Rochester, NY
rit.edu

A Symbiotic Partnership

The 1903 Syracuse, New York, Arts and Crafts Exhibition is a signature event in the Movement’s historical canon. But were it not for what else happened, the exhibition could be dismissed for what it was: Gustav Stickley’s self-serving, shameless shilling for his hometown United Crafts furniture enterprise. Following a twelve-day run in Stickley’s salesrooms, the exhibition immediately moved ninety miles west to Mechanics Institute in Rochester.
ROCHESTER, NY
rit.edu

School of Photographic Arts and Sciences

The School of Photographic Arts and Sciences molds imaginative visual artists, practitioners, and technologists through its programs that explore the depth and scope of contemporary imaging practices today and into the future. A more than 93 percent job placement rate demonstrates the programs’ career-focused curriculums that prepare students for success in a variety of fields, including biomedical photography, photojournalism, advertising, media design, moving media, and much more. Here, photography is taken to ambitious levels to create an environment where innovation flourishes. Our prominence derives from professional courses of study as well as a one-of-a-kind educational community that consists of critically regarded faculty, state-of-the-art facilities, an unmatched repository of equipment, and co-operative education and internship opportunities.
ROCHESTER, NY

