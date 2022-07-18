ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houlton, WI

Gary Anderson

Red Wing Republican Eagle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGary Duane Anderson, age 82, of Houlton, Wisconsin passed away peacefully on Friday, July 15, 2022 at Lakeview Hospital in Stillwater, Minnesota. Gary was born at home on February 4, 1940 to Sidney and Emelia (Millie) Anderson in Bay City, Wisconsin. He was raised in Bay City, Wisconsin, graduating from Ellsworth...

Red Wing Republican Eagle

Ann Moritz

Ann Ida Moritz, 67, of Red Wing, passed away Friday, July 15, 2022 at her home, surrounded by her family. She was born Dec. 31, 1954, in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, to Karl and Alverda (Gunderson) Moritz, Sr. She grew up in Spring Valley, Wisconsin and graduated from high school there in 1973. She worked as a nurse’s aide prior to receiving her RN degree from Rochester Community College. She was employed at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester and later at the VA Hospital in Minneapolis. Ann was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and she enjoyed going on weekend get-a-ways, spending time with her family and friends and she loved playing cards and games. She had a true love for the MN Vikings and was a huge fan. She is survived by her son, Matt (Sharon) Moritz of Red Wing; a sister, Debra Moritz of Red Wing; sister-in-law, Linda Moritz of Red Wing; 2 nieces, Missy and Mandy Moritz and 2 uncles, Leroy Moritz of Menomonie, WI and Erwin Moritz of Mason City, IA and numerous cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Karl Moritz, Jr. and several aunts and uncles. A celebration of Ann’s life will be held from 12-4 p.m. Sunday, July 31, 2022 at the Colvill Courtyard at Colvill Park in Red Wing. Arrangements handled by Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.
RED WING, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

New metal signs proposed for downtown

When visitors enter Red Wing, they are greeted by the beautiful bluffs and artwork scattered throughout the city. Metal banners on Highway 61 near Main Street show small images of items related to Red Wing. There are plans to continue adding new metal banners to the east entrance to the city, if approved by the council.
RED WING, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

New 3D sign installed in Bay Point Park

Visitors to Bay Point Park can now snap a photo with a new three dimensional sign to show their love for Red Wing. Members of Downtown Main Street were excited to see the sign officially installed on Monday morning. With the help of Public Works it was up and ready for photos that same day.
RED WING, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

River Town Throw Down draws thousands

The River Town Throw Down brought music and visitors to Central Park over the weekend. This first time event created a new and unique experience for Red Wing. Big Turn Music Fest and Red Wing Arts worked in collaboration to bring a music and art-centered event together for the community.
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Local library events July 20-26

Here are programs offered through area libraries and service hours:. The Ellsworth Public Library is open Monday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday until 8 p.m., Friday until 6 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call 715-273-3209 or visit www.ellsworthlibrary.org. 312 W. Main St. July 20. Kids Who...
RED WING, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

County board approves educational video series, Zumbrota's GIS membership

Goodhue County is partnering with CGI Digital to develop an educational video series, highlighting everything the area has to offer for residents, businesses and visitors. “[We] were selected as one of 10 counties across the country to participate,” Briggs Tople, outreach and communications specialist, said at the county board meeting July 19.
GOODHUE COUNTY, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Goodhue County Commissioner Drotos steps down, interim sworn in

Goodhue County Commissioner Paul Drotos stepped down July 19 due to his ongoing battle with terminal cancer of the brain, lung and bones. Red Wing native Susan Betcher was sworn in the same day to serve in his place. “[He] has dedicated his life to being a public servant by...
GOODHUE COUNTY, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Letter: Experienced candidate

Ward 2 residents, you have an excellent opportunity to vote in an experienced candidate in the special election on Aug. 9. Min MartinOakes has spent years as an advocate for others and as Ward 2 City Council representative, she will act for the constituents. Her 10 years in public school administration has taught her to get the most out of tight budgets.
RED WING, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Red Wing Public Schools to hold conversations on referendum, board elections

Red Wing Public Schools are once again asking voters for $1,650 per pupil putting its expiring tax levy on the November ballot. Now district leaders are focusing on public outreach, connecting residents with information regarding the referendum and school board elections; both of which will be on the Nov.8 ballot.
RED WING, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Uses sought for city’s new ‘Green Fund’

The Red Wing City Council approved a new sustainability fund in June from the savings of solar panels that were installed downtown. The “Green Fund” will allow for the savings to be allocated into this fund that is committed to adding more sustainable practices. There are many ideas in the works for what this could be used for.
RED WING, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Weekend planner: Little Shop of Horrors to be stages

A deviously delicious Broadway and Hollywood sci-fi smash musical, Little Shop Of Horrors has devoured the hearts of theater goers for more than 30 years. The meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn stumbles across a new breed of plant he names “Audrey II” – after his coworker crush. This foul-mouthed, R&B-singing carnivore promises unending fame and fortune to the down and out Krelborn as long as he keeps feeding it blood. Over time, though, Seymour discovers Audrey II’s out of this world origins and intent towards global domination.
RED WING, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Planning commission recommends 963,262 gallon manure basin for feedlot

Goodhue County Planning Advisory Commission on Monday recommended approval allowing dairy farmer Ann Buck’s construction of a nearly 1 million gallon liquid manure storage basin on her property at 37609 180th Ave. in Goodhue. County board members will have the final say and are expected to vote in a...
GOODHUE, MN

