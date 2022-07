LANIER COUNTY, Ga.- Brandon Helms has been missing for nearly seven years. Some believe he may have committed suicide, but his body has never been found. His disappearance from a south Georgia home in December of 2015 has torn his family apart and left them searching for answers. Now investigators say they are reactivating the case in hopes of finding out what happened and potential evidence found at the scene could help them do just that.

