ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

New records reportedly show Homeland Security buying smartphone data to track you

By Cesar Cadenas
TechRadar
TechRadar
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fSzqD_0gjuCg5C00
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

New records obtained by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) reveal how the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and its various divisions may be spying on people using smartphone location data.

The ACLU got over 6,000 pages of records through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit, which you can read in its entirety on the organization’s website (opens in new tab). The documents show how the DHS was able to sidestep US civil rights by purchasing with taxpayer money user data obtained through smartphone apps. According to the ACLU (opens in new tab), this data collection was all done without a single warrant being issued.

Large scale tracking

The DHS was able to bypass the law by purchasing information from two data brokers: Venntel and Babel Street. According to one highlighted document (opens in new tab), Customs and Border Protection (CBP), a division of Homeland Security, once spent over $2 million to obtain location data from Babel Street. The ACLU also published a Venntel marketing brochure (opens in new tab) that details how the company collects data and it’s pretty insidious.

Venntel states it collects and analyzes “billions of commercially-available location signals to provide…” information on a smartphone’s whereabouts and a person’s movement. The brochure goes on to say that law enforcement will be able to find smartphones at “places of interest” and later “identify repeat visitors, frequented locations, pinpoint known associates, and discover [a] pattern of life.” It paints a very detailed picture of what a person does in their day-to-day life.

In total, the ACLU found that the DHS has around 336,000 location points in its possession. In fact, over the course of a three-day period in 2018, the DHS got about 113,654 location points from a single area in the Southwest United States. The ACLU worries about people living along the southern US border as it claims location data can be used to discriminate against people living in those areas as CBP searches for illegal immigrants.

Throughout the document were several instances of Homeland Security trying to justify the department’s actions after employees raised concerns. The collected data was characterized as nothing more than “digital exhaust (opens in new tab)”, that it’s all excess information. But digital exhaust can actually reveal a lot about a person’s internet behavior like what websites they frequent or services they use.

Another government document tries to assert that people willingly share location data and collecting this information is done with user consent. The ACLU rebukes this, stating most people aren’t aware how many apps are collecting location data and many don’t expect the government to buy this data either.

We reached out to the Department of Homeland Security and Babel Street and asked if they’d like to make a statement about the ACLU documents. We’ll update this story if we hear back from them.

Fighting for protection

We probably haven't heard the last of this. The ACLU revealed that Homeland Security still owes it more information, so there may be another round of documents. The organization also points to a bipartisan bill currently in Congress designed to protect the Fourth Amendment.

It’s called the Fourth Amendment Is Not For Sale Act (opens in new tab) and is being co-sponsored by Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) and Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT). The bill would require law enforcement to get a court order before accessing citizens’ data and that includes buying information from data brokers. It was first introduced in 2021 (opens in new tab) and is still waiting to be looked over by the Senate.

If you’re worried about Homeland Security snooping around, we recommend checking out our list of the best secure smartphones for 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FYxAK_0gjuCg5C00

Cesar Cadenas has been writing about the tech industry for several years now specializing in consumer electronics, entertainment devices, Windows, and the gaming industry. But he’s also passionate about smartphones, GPUs, and cybersecurity.

Comments / 6

Related
TechCrunch

New documents reveal ‘huge’ scale of US government’s cell phone location data tracking

It’s no secret that U.S. government agencies have been obtaining and using location data collected by Americans’ smartphones. In early 2020, a Wall Street Journal report revealed that both Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) bought access to millions of smartphone users’ location data to track undocumented immigrants and suspected tax dodgers.
CELL PHONES
The Verge

Feds are tracking phone locations with data bought from brokers

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has been buying location data from third parties to sidestep the traditional warrant process, according to new documents released by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). The documents show that agencies like Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) were...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bernie Sanders
Vice

Documents Show DHS Tracks Smartphones Across the Country

Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. Recently released documents show in new detail how parts of the Department of Homeland Security have been using surveillance tools built on smartphone location data as part of investigations across the United States, including in multiple field offices and for a variety of different crimes.
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Fake humans are turning up to job interviews – and you might not even know, FBI warns

Fake humans are conducting job interviews – and could trick the people interviewing them, the FBI has warned.Scammers are using deepfakes and other technology to create false applicants that can undertake job interviews, the agency warned. The fake people are made by stealing the personal information of other people and then creating fake but convincing applicants that can go to job interviews as them, it said.If successful, criminals can then use the job position to access useful data held by those companies, it suggested. But it is not exactly clear why cyber criminals are using the attack.The problem is on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone#Information Security#Data Collection#Smart Phone#Foia
The Independent

Capitol Police arrest 181 people including congresswoman at abortion rights protest near Supreme Court

Democratic US Rep Judy Chu was among 181 people arrested near the US Supreme Court on 30 June following an abortion rights protest in the wake of a ruling to strike down constitutional protections for abortion.US Capitol Police reported 181 people were arrested for “crowding, obstructing or incommoding” an intersection near the court and the US Senate office building during a protest organised by abortion rights advocacy groups.Congresswoman Chu was the lead author of the Women’s Health Protection Act, a bill that passed the US House of Representatives that, if signed into law, would codify abortion protections affirmed by...
PROTESTS
MSNBC

DOJ eyes Trump after feds raid Trump ally, seize phones

Federal investigators raided Trump ally Jeffrey Clark’s home as part of the sprawling inquiry into efforts to overturn the 2020 election results. Clark has repeatedly pled the Fifth in his testimony to the Jan. 6 committee. MSNBC’s Ari Melber discusses the raid with Neal Katyal, who links the raid directly to Donald Trump himself. Katyal asserts that “conspiracy takes two to tango” and that “it is unthinkable that there is now not a criminal investigation at the Justice Department right now and that Donald Trump is part of that investigation.” June 24, 2022.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
ACLU
Washington Examiner

We warned you — California just went and leaked gun owners' personal data

Just when you think gun control advocates can't do anything more to lose the trust of gun owners, they find a way. After multiple warnings from gun owners, and from this editorial page, California accidentally posted its entire database of concealed carry permit holders and their personal information when the state launched its new online firearms portal Monday, per the Reload.
CALIFORNIA STATE
insideedition.com

Supreme Court Says Separation of Church and State Does Not Prohibit Public School Employees From Praying

In another landmark move, the Supreme Court says that separation of church and state does not prohibit public school employees from praying, they said in a statement. The decision came as the Court said a Washington state school district violated the First Amendment rights of high school football coach Joe Kennedy when he lost his job in 2015 after praying at the 50-yard line after games, ABC News reported.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Complex

Judge Rules That Subway Can Be Sued for Misleading Customers With ‘100 Percent Tuna’ Claims

A federal judge has ruled in favor of a lawsuit accusing Subway of misleading customers by claiming its tuna sandwiches are “100 percent tuna.”. The Washington Post reports U.S. District Court Judge Jon S. Tigar determined last week that a class action suit filed in January 2021 by plaintiff Nilima Amin of Alameda County, California can move forward. The ruling arrives several months after Subway asked Tigar to dismiss the suit.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
TechRadar

TechRadar

42K+
Followers
43K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Its mix of genuine and reliable advice alongside entertaining and fun to read editorial content is why millions of people trust TechRadar to give them tech advice on everything from the latest smartphone releases to the best in digital cameras.

 http://www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy