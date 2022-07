The New York Mets head into the second half of the 2022 season with a slim 2.5-game lead over the Atlanta Braves for the top spot in the NL East, sporting a 58-35 record. Looking to add some distance between themselves and the rest of the NL East, the Mets are reportedly looking to add a bat ahead of the August 2 trade deadline to bolster their lineup for the stretch run.

QUEENS, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO