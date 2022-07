Bills TE Dawson Knox has had a somewhat unconventional development at his position. He was a walk-on at Ole Miss and gradually reshaped his body to catch Buffalo’s attention as an outstanding athlete. Still, he entered the NFL with only 39 career catches, no touchdowns and an issue with drops. He’s worked religiously to improve his hands the past couple of offseasons and the reward was a breakout 2021 season in which he caught 49 passes for 587 yards and nine touchdowns.

NFL ・ 8 HOURS AGO