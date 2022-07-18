ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Lynn McBee’s Next Grand Experiment

By Christine Perez
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile her two sisters played with their baby dolls, a young Lynn McBee spent her time collecting bugs, conducting experiments with her chemistry set, and building ramps for her Derry Daring Trick Cycle. (The action-figure toy was marketed as the girl version of a set featuring motorcycle stunt king Evel...

CandysDirt.com

Dallas Architect Recalls Designing ‘Best Party House’ For Infamous Candy Montgomery

April Towery: We were thrilled to find architect Stephen Chambers, the man who designed a stunning home in the late 1970s for Candy Montgomery, who infamously was acquitted of killing her friend Betty Gore with an ax. An excerpt from the true crime tome on the case reads, “They got the land for $10,000. The house eventually cost $60,000 more because they insisted that a chic Dallas architectural firm do the blueprints. They accepted the first design submitted: a cathedral look, open and airy, with a lot of exposed beams and skylights, the children’s rooms isolated from their own, an oversized double garage, and a workshop and study for Pat.”
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Meet the Dallas 500: Susan Salka

Susan Salka has led AMN Healthcare for 32 years, building the company up into the largest healthcare staffing company in the country. She joined AMN 1990, shortly after the company’s founding, and was named CEO in 2005. She has held a number of leadership positions over the years, including...
DALLAS, TX
Texas State
New Boston, TX
Dallas, TX
Texas Entertainment
Dallas, TX
Entertainment
Austin, TX
dmagazine.com

Leading Off (7/19/22)

Brush Fire Warning. The National Weather Service in Fort Worth says we are in “critical brush fire danger” today, with temps pushing 110 and humidity down around 25 percent. Don’t burn anything. Mind your cig butts. Don’t park on or drive over tall grass. Richardson ISD...
FORT WORTH, TX
dmagazine.com

EarBurner Podcast: D Dining Critic Brian Reinhart Talks All Things Food Journalism

Brian Reinhart joined D Magazine something like three months ago as our dining critic, following in the footsteps of the terrific now-Parisian Eve Hill-Agnus. Since being able to log into our content management system, he’s stirred up drama with the James Beard Foundation—apparently posting your voting ballot is a no-no, and detailing the judging process is a no-no-no—highlighted the reborn Koryo Korean BBQ in Carrollton; excoriated the Design District’s newest monument to excess, The Mexican; and brought to life a series I’ve long wanted to do here that we’re calling Lunch Box, where he highlights a neighborhood restaurant that might not be a flashy opening but is doing a damn good job and deserves coverage.
DALLAS, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

WATCH: Wild Brawl Breaks Out At Texas Indoor Football Game

We're just a couple of weeks away from the start of college and pro football season but indoor pro football has been going on throughout the summer in some cities across the state. Unfortunately for two teams, their seasons ended in the ugliest way possible as a wild brawl broke out between players, coaches and even some fans. Those in attendance described the game as "tense and scary".
TEXAS STATE
Thrillist

The 11 Coolest Things to Do in Dallas After Dark

The North Texas vampire community has the right idea—nothing good can come of being out in the direct sun this time of year. We’ve already had more 100-degree days this summer than in the past three years and we’re on track to set a new record. Even though the feels-like temperature hovers above 100 for a few hours after sunset, the heat’s definitely a lot more bearable once the sky turns from blue to black. Grabbing a cold drink in a bar will always be a popular way to cool off, but you’ll find so much more to do in Dallas-Fort Worth once the stars come out. Options include gazing at said stars, hunting ghosts, and getting out on the lake, as well as several indoor, air-conditioned options. Wrap a cold towel around your neck, drop some ice cubes down your shorts, then read on for 11 fun ways to beat the heat in the city after dark.
DALLAS, TX
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

Goodbye Las Vegas, Hello Texas: ACM Awards Have A New Home In 2023

Goodbye Las Vegas, helloooooo Texas! The Academy of Country Music Awards will have a new home come 2023. The ACM Awards are now scheduled to take place on May 11, 2023 at Frisco's Ford Center, a 12,000-seat stadium that's home to the Dallas Cowboys' indoor practice facility, according to Variety. It will be the first award show to be held at the Dallas-Fort Worth venue. The coveted award show will still be broadcast on Amazon Prime Video for the second year.
LAS VEGAS, NV
CW33

Where people in Dallas are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Dallas between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
Ash Jurberg

Students call for UT at Dallas professor to be sacked after homophobic social media posts

"I don’t think homosexuality is wrong. I think it is a medical disorder.” Timothy P. Farage, a professor in University of Texas at Dallas computer science department. Timothy Farage, a professor at the University of Texas at Dallas computer science department, made a controversial post on Twitter on Saturday. In the tweet, which Twitter has since removed for violating its policy, Farage implied that “a cure for homosexuality” could curb monkeypox cases.
DALLAS, TX
Southern Methodist University
Science
cw39.com

These 2 Texas airports among the most loved in U.S.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Flying in Texas must be a real treat for Americans as TravelAwaits has released its list of the top eight airports most loved in the U.S. (according to its readers). Didn’t quite make the top of the list but Dallas and Austin are representing the Lone...
DALLAS, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Experts warn of foundation woes with blistering Texas summer

DALLAS — As Texans endure this blistering weather, foundation repair companies are advising homeowners to be mindful of their foundation. Skip Keller has lived in Garland for about 13 years. In that time, he has worked with the Parks and Recreation Department, meaning he knows the importance of maintaining a healthy lawn.
TEXAS STATE
KAJA KJ 97

This Texas City Has Had The Largest Salary Growth

Prices for nearly everything across the country are steadily rising. Thankfully, some of Texas' largest cities are seeing salary increases. According to a new ADP report, the Texas city with the highest salary growth from 2019 to 2021 was Austin. The city had a growth of 9.4 percent. Coming in...
TEXAS CITY, TX
KAJA KJ 97

3 Texas Cities Among The Best Places To Rent In America

Not everyone has the dream of owning a home, while others are just temporarily living in certain cities. Whatever the reason, some agree that renting a home is just better. WalletHub compiled a list of the best places to rent in America for 2022. The website states, "To determine where renters can get the most bang for their buck, WalletHub compared more than 180 rental markets based on 22 key measures of rental attractiveness and quality of life."
TEXAS STATE
KDAF

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Dallas

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.
DALLAS, TX

