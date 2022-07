Moved from Philly a few years ago but still miss the bookstore behind the philadelphia free librarymikeyv683. Them and the Bookhaven are the best. (u/_atworkdontsendnudes) As a lover of used bookstores, I've never had good luck with this one. I still stop by every now and then, though. Love a shop with a cat. My fave used book stores in the city are Last Word Bookshop and The Book Trader! (u/thotsandslayers)

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 3 DAYS AGO