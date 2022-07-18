ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Using Ford Taurus Parts to Cool a Custom 1951 Willys 4x4

MotorTrend Magazine
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI am working on bringing a 1951 Willys panel van back from the dead. The panel van is like the Willys wagon built between 1946 and 1964, but doesnt have windows in the sides and back. My plan—and I'm pretty far along in the build—is to put the body on a...

www.motortrend.com

Comments / 0

Related
RideApart

K-Speed's Custom Honda ST125 Daxster Is One Mean-Looking Mini

Everyone here at RideApart looked on with green-eyed jealousy when Europe received Honda’s 2023 ST125 Dax in March, 2022. Big Red only added insult to envy when they later revealed that the Dax would hit the Japanese market on July 21, 2022. We thought our ST125 resentment would end there, but Thailand’s K-Speed just put the cherry on top with its custom Daxster build.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2024 Cadillac Celestiq First Look: A $300,000 Handmade Tale

In the chronology box of Wikipedia's heretofore stub placeholder entry for the long-anticipated 2024 Cadillac Celestiq battery-electric flagship sedan, under "Predecessor," it erroneously lists the Cadillac CT6. It should read: "Series 70 Eldorado Brougham." That pillarless coach-door marvel built in 1957 and 1958 was a technological and luxury-amenities moonshot. It was hand built and cost more than $13,000—almost triple the entry Cadillac price. Production was limited to 400 units in 1957 and 304 in 1958. The Celestiq aims to follow closely in those footsteps.
CARS
fordauthority.com

Complete Ford 7.3L V8 Crate Engine Powertrain Package Now Available

As Ford Authority reported back in June of 2020, the naturally-aspirated Ford 7.3L V8 Godzilla powerplant was added to the Ford Performance catalog in crate engine form at that time, giving hot rodders another solid option in that regard. That particular offering consists of a full engine assembly including the intake and throttle body, exhaust manifolds, oil pan and cooler, ignition coils and wires, flex plate, and factory lift brackets, though additional parts were previously sold separately. Now, however, the complete Ford 7.3L crate engine powertrain package is available directly through The Blue Oval.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Willys#4x4#Vehicles#Ford Taurus Parts#Th350#Np203
MotorBiscuit

The 1 Major Difference Between 4-Wheel-Drive and All-Wheel-Drive

If you’re shopping for a new SUV you may be overwhelmed by all of the things you have to consider. There are seemingly endless features that are both standard and optional, and determining which ones you need can be a daunting task. Yet some are really important, and whether you buy 4-wheel-drive or all-wheel-drive in your new SUV or truck may matter to you. Here’s the difference between 4WD and AWD and which one is right for you.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

Which Car Windshield Wipers Are the Best for 2022?

Windshield wipers are as important as any other car safety feature. You should replace your wiper blades every six to 12 months, depending upon where you live. Though swapping out old wipers for new ones is a simple maintenance task, you don’t want to waste your money on flimsy replacements. If your car’s blades are overdue for a change, check out four of the best car windshield wipers of 2022, according to Motor1.
CARS
The Drive

Watch What Happens Inside a Transparent Jet Engine While It Runs

“I was surprised this whole thing worked,” the jet engine’s creator said. Jets fly over us every day, but most of us don't think much about how they work because all the guts are usually hidden away from everyone who isn't a plane mechanic. Wonder no more, thanks to Warped Perception's handy transparent jet engine build.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Used Toyota Tacoma: Which Model Years Should You Avoid?

Searching for a used Toyota Tacoma should be easy, right? It might not be quite as simple as you think it should be. While this truck has historically been one of the most reliable and dependable trucks in the market, there are some model years to avoid. If you’re looking for the right Toyota Tacoma for sale, you need to know which versions to leave at the dealership lot.
TACOMA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
Family Handyman

The Best Multitool for Big Jobs? Check Out the Zippo AxeSaw

What do you do if after decades of catering to cigarette smokers, your business needs to make a change to survive? Well, if you’re Zippo, you get into the campfire game. That’s exactly what the company did, producing neat campfire-centric multi-tools, fire starters, emergency kits, lanterns and more.
JOBS
MotorTrend Magazine

Has the Entire Car World Gone Electric? Pretty Much.

So much has happened in the past year in the automotive world in general, and the EV space specifically. The biggest news is that we awarded not one but two of our Golden Caliper trophies to electric vehicles. The Rivian R1T captured our 2022 Truck of the Year honors, and the Lucid Air won our 2022 Car of the Year award. Our 2022 SUV of the Year, the Genesis GV70, will be available as an EV soon, as well. The Hyundai Ioniq 5—a real stunner—has taken over Los Angeles. At one point we considered creating an EV of the Year award, but we resisted by arguing (correctly) with ourselves that the entire industry is going electric. It's InEVitable. The future is plugged in, and sooner than later, we'll just call "electric cars," "cars. "
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2023 Honda Civic Type R First Look: More Powerful Than Ever

After months of teasers, the wait is finally over. The 2023 Honda Civic Type R has been revealed, and unlike previous years, the performance-oriented model launched on American soil with IndyCar driver Colton Herta behind the wheel. For a long time, Americans were banned from purchasing the Civic Type R, but this time Honda is making a statement by doing the global reveal in Los Angeles.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Toyota Supra Can’t Beat This Car, Says Car and Driver Test

When it comes down to new thrill-of-the-drive driver’s cars, the Ford Mustang doesn’t typically enter the conversations. Instead, you might think of budget Subaru BRZs or the new Toyota GR Supra battling the Nissan Z. You might even think of the little BMW M2 Competition, marrying the gap between performance and practicality in a manner befitting a great little driver’s car. This time, though, Car and Driver chose the sharpened Ford Mustang Mach 1 over the competition.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

How To Rebuild a Borg-Warner Super T-10 Four-Speed Manual Transmission

In terms of classic workhorse transmissions, the Super T-10 was one of the most common four-speeds used in the muscle-car era. They could be found in Corvettes, Camaros, and Firebirds over a 17-year run. A major step up from the standard T-10 that debuted back in 1957, the Super T-10 featured a host of benefits over its predecessor, including a wider selection of gear ratios, and a widening of the physical gears, side to side, for better overall strength.
CARS
thespruce.com

How to Use a Flat Head Screwdriver

If most people were asked to name a few common tools, it's likely that hammer, saw, and screwdriver would be some of the first tools named because these tools have been in use for generations. Screwdrivers are now available in a wide range of sizes, shapes, styles, and types, though...
MotorTrend Magazine

Power Hungry: This Nissan 300ZX Bulks Up With an Infamous I-6 Swap

Old school Z-cars have always been a popular choice for the tuner-minded, and in recent years restomod builds have been popping up on the regular all over the U.S. Then there are the 350Z and 370Z chassis that can be spotted any and everywhere, from the track to car shows and meets, and especially motoring up and down your local freeway. Along the way, Nissan's Z32-generation 300ZX seeming slipped by and didn't garner the same amount of attention from young builders.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

One-of-a-Kind Jeep Wrangler Truck Conversion

Many of us know why Jeep builds jeeps and has done so for over 70 years; their utility and nimbleness is often copied because it just works. Still, there are ways to make any Jeep more useful, more capable, more appealing, more … well … better. Truth is, we've been following the build up of this particular 1999 Jeep Wrangler truck conversion via social media, because it's a unique take on a build idea that many in the off-road world would like to follow themselves: add a bed for space, and some wheelbase for a couple of reasons. When we got to see this truck firsthand at the 2022 King Of The Hammers event in Johnson Valley, California, we knew we had to take a ton of pictures and tell you the tale of this particular build. The Jeep is owned by Nicholas Sturm of Vista, California, who had the idea for the stretch and bed addition—fairly major changes that took place at Wood's Off Road in San Marcos, California. Wood's Off Road is run by Johnny Wood, fabricator extraordinaire and former invited reader for Ultimate Adventure 2018. Johnny is also a friend in the industry who is a former U.S. Marine and a hell of a nice guy.
SAN MARCOS, CA
MotorTrend Magazine

2023 Nissan Z Performance First Test: The Next-Gen Z Was Worth the Wait

"Hey, is that the new Z?!" This was a common refrain we heard during our time with the new 2023 Nissan Z, the latest iteration of the Japanese automaker's long-running line of sports cars. In fact, the new Z's arrival is such a high-profile affair, we witnessed a level of interest in the car that is usually reserved for rarified exotics. Curious folks in parking lots, spotters hanging out of car windows, and eager drivers attempting to goad us into a display of speed with their aggressive flybys made it clear the public hasn't forgotten about the Z car.
CELL PHONES
MotorTrend Magazine

Did You Know There Was a GMC Suburban Truck? Mind. Blown.

Don't get us wrong—we love the new SUVs and trucks from GMC and Chevy. They're comfortable, stylish, and packed full of more technology than most can soak in. But we also love ourselves some classic iron, those trucks and SUVs that GM built in the '50s. They're strong, straightforward (compared to today's counterparts), pure, and round—very round. They won't put down impressive numbers at our track test, and they won't do the driving for you, but dang, how we'd love to have them in our driveways and cruise them down the coast on the weekend.
BUYING CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Behind the Wheel of Cyan’s Turbocharged, 450-HP Volvo P1800

Templar, Simon Templar. Nope—it doesn't have the same ring as 007. Yet, somehow, Roger Moore managed to make both characters ooze cool. Granted, Connery got the better end of the car deal with Bond's Aston Martin DB5, but Moore still scored with a submarine-ing Lotus Esprit, and with the Volvo P1800 he drove as Templar in the television show The Saint.
CARS
The Drive

Watch These Bollards Save a House From Crashing Cars Over and Over and Over

On Google Maps, it’s listed as a tourist attraction that translates to “the devil’s descent.”. Here's a slice of Mexico that you probably won't see in a travel brochure. On Paso Florentino, said to be Mexico City's most inclined street, collisions are an all-too-regular occurrence. Fortunately, one building is protected by what are surely the strongest, most enduring bollards in all the world.
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy