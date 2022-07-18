ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

How Greenville's Sandi Morris fared in the pole vault at the World Championships

By Scott Keepfer, Greenville News
 4 days ago

Sandi Morris won the silver medal Sunday night at the 2022 World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Morris, a 2010 graduate of Greenville High School, and Katie Nageotte both cleared 4.85 meters (15 feet, 11 inches) – the top height in the world this year – but Nageotte claimed the gold because Morris missed on her first attempt at that height.

Nageotte and Morris, an Arkansas graduate, gave the United States its first-ever 1-2 finish in the women's pole vault at the world championships.

It was the third consecutive runner-up finish for Morris at the world championships. she also won silver at the 2019 worlds in Qatar and the 2017 championships in London.

Nageotte, 31, is the reigning Olympic gold medalist. Morris, who turned 30 on July 8, was the 2016 Olympic silver medalist in Rio.

"I put my heart and soul into this season and found myself on the podium both indoors and out, and that's something I can be proud of," Morris posted Monday on Facebook. "So onward we go, y'all! The fire is still there inside and that's what keeps me coming back for more.

"I'm addicted to this sport and to competition. It's my drug. So now I'm going to go home and celebrate this achievement with my family, and let it motivate me to keep climbing that ladder."

Morris was coming off victory at the U.S. Track and Field Championships on June 24, also at Hayward Field. She won her seventh U.S. title with a clearance of 4.82 meters to top runner-up Alina McDonald and Nageotte, who finished third.

McDonald, a Spartanburg native who now resides in Rock Hill, did not compete in the world championships due to religious convictions that won’t allow her to compete on Sundays.

GREENVILLE, SC
