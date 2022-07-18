Two free back-to-school health fairs scheduled in Fort Worth. Here’s where and when

Mercy Clinic, a free clinic that provides services for residents of ZIP codes 76110 and 76104, has partnered with other local agencies to help host two back-to-school health fairs for children ages 0-18 before the start of school. Courtesy photo Submitted

Mercy Clinic, a free clinic that provides services for residents in Fort Worth ZIP codes 76110 and 76104, has partnered with local agencies to help host two back-to-school health fairs for children and teens before the start of school.

The first will be July 23 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Travis Avenue Baptist Church, 800 W. Berry St.

The second health fair will be 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 13 at 400 N. Beach St. in partnership with the AIDS Outreach Center, which will work with Mercy Clinic to host four free health fairs a year.

The Aug. 13 health fair will include immunizations for children, live music, a car show and food trucks.

The partnership between former City Council member Kelly Allen Gray, who is now the executive director at the AIDS Outreach Center, and Mercy Clinic began in 2021 after the Fort Worth Star-Telegram published the series “Life & Death in 76104,” which chronicled life in three neighborhoods south of downtown Fort Worth — Historic Southside, Morningside and Hillside.

The Star-Telegram series was sparked by a 2019 UT Southwestern study that found residents of the 76104 ZIP code have the lowest life expectancy rate in the state.