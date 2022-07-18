ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massillon, OH

Massillon gets new Salvation Army officers

By The Repository
The Repository
The Repository
 2 days ago

MASSILLON – Salvation Army Capts. Brennen and Allison Hinzman have been appointed to lead the ministry's Massillon citadel at 315 Sixth St. NE.

The Hinzmans previously served in various appointments including Red Bank, New Jersey, for four years, and Camden, New Jersey, for four years.

They have three daughters, 6, 4 and 1.

"We are thrilled to be appointed to Massillon and are eager to build upon the amazing work our predecessors have done in this community," Brennen Hinzman said in a statement. "The Salvation Army has served people in need for 157 years and has supported the people of Massillon for 137 years, so we have deep roots in this community. We look forward to collaborating with our partners, sponsors, volunteers, and community leaders to help those in need."

The Salvation Army in Massillon has operated since 1885. The primary focus of its community services has been providing emergency services, including rent, mortgage, utilities, food, and clothing to the residents of western Stark County.

Seasonal programs include back-to-school backpack giveaway, Thanksgiving fellowship dinner, Christmas gifts, and food. A free hot lunchtime meal is served every Friday. Worship services and Bible study are also offered.

For more information or to donate call 330-833-6473, or visit www.SalvationArmyOhio.org.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wksu.org

New downtown Akron shop takes the lead in taking down the plywood following Walker protests

It’s been a little more than two weeks since Da’Shika Street first opened a colorful new do-it-yourself arts and craft studio called Street Craftery in downtown Akron. But just a day after her July 1 opening, she had to close - a precautionary measure due to high tensions downtown over the death of Jayland Walker, who was fatally shot by Akron Police after a car and foot chase June 27.
AKRON, OH
wqkt.com

People to People back to school event is underway

People to People Ministries is holding their back to school project this week to help eligible Wayne County families get their kids ready for school by providing clothing and schools supplies. Pre-registration is required and sign up is this week and next Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Times are from 9 to 12 and from 1 to 4. You can register online, on Facebook or in person at the First Presbyterian Church in Wooster. Shopping will be at the People to People facility next month.
WAYNE COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Local
Ohio Government
Massillon, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Society
City
Massillon, OH
City
Camden, OH
Massillon, OH
Government
cleveland19.com

Cleveland meteorologist makes a quick recovery, thanks community

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman returned home this weekend after being hospitalized due to an attack. Loufman is sending thanks to the community for all of the “remarkably powerful prayers” and well wishes. He said he is making an extraordinarily quick and complete recovery,...
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

1 killed in garage explosion in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron Fire Department is investigating the cause of a garage fire and possible explosion that killed one person. It happened just after 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Patterson Ave. Firefighters responded to a report of an explosion. Crews found a garage...
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

Deadly Weekend on Area Highways

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It was no doubt the deadliest weekend of the year so far on area highways. Six people were killed in six separate accidents across Stark County and its six contiguous counties. Two people were killed in Canton and Tuscarawas Township in Stark...
CANTON, OH
whbc.com

Police Investigate Drive-by Shooting of Canton Couple

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton police have video evidence they are looking at after a city couple was hurt in a drive-by shooting last week. 25-year-old Austin Bay and his 25-year-old wife Savannah were struck by a single bullet. It happened as they stood outside their...
CANTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Gifts#Volunteers#Thanksgiving#Salvation Army Capts#Hinzmans#Red Bank#Www Salvationarmyohio Org
ashlandsource.com

Narcan saves lives in Ashland County

ASHLAND -- Together, we can make a difference across Ashland County in the fight against drug addiction. Opioid addiction and overdoses have had a devastating impact on communities across the country. Unfortunately, these challenges don’t seem to be going away. Ashland is not immune to these problems, but we are capable of making a difference. Together, we can even save lives.
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland Police: Do you recognize this Old Navy shoplifter?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking to the public to identify this suspect of shoplifting that took place June 22 at Old Navy in Steelyard Commons. According to police, the man picked up 20 pairs of women’s jeans worth $1000, and walked out of the store without paying.
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

2 Fatalities in Stark Bring Count Up to 18

CANTON and TUSCARAWAS TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It was a deadly weekend on Stark County highways. 62-year-old Douglas Fahrni of Apple Creek was killed on Route 30 in Tuscarawas Township Saturday night when he was struck head-on by a vehicle traveling on the wrong side of the freeway.
STARK COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Health Services
richlandsource.com

Roundabout at Cook/Illinois/Mansfield-Lucas to be completed in early August

MADISON TOWNSHIP -- A $1.5 million intersection improvement/roundabout project at the Cook/Illinois and Mansfield-Lucas roads intersection may be complete by the end of the first week in August. Richland County Engineer Adam Gove said Monday that workers with Shelly and Sands of Mansfield need to put down additional layers of...
MANSFIELD, OH
The Repository

The Repository

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Canton, OH from Canton Repository.

 http://cantonrep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy