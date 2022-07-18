Nashville Sounds set home attendance record, draw largest crowds in minor league baseball

The Nashville Sounds broke their single-game attendance record at First Horizon Park when 12,409 fans showed up Saturday to see them play the Memphis Redbirds .

The game didn't turn out the way the Sounds hoped with Memphis claiming a 10-0 win, but the attendance figure was definitely worth celebrating. It snapped the single-game attendance record of 11,824 set on March 24, 2019, when Nashville played the Texas Rangers in an exhibition game.

The Sounds have played at First Horizon Park since 2015.

It was the 11th sellout of the season for the Sounds.

Nashville leads all of Minor League Baseball in total attendance and per-game attendance. After 48 home games, the Sounds are averaging 8,029 fans per game and the season total is 369,351.

That average is up from 6,721 in 2021, which also led Minor League Baseball. They finished with 436,868 total fans at First Horizon Park in 2021 and still have 27 home games left to get there this season.

The Sounds bounced back after Saturday's loss with a 10-8 win Sunday over Memphis. Their next home series is July 26-31 against Charlotte.

Sounds retiring Tim Dillard's jersey number

The Sounds will retire longtime fan favorite Tim Dillard’s No. 17 in a ceremony on July 29 before they play the Charlotte Knights at First Horizon Park.

Dillard, who lives in Nashville, pitched with the Sounds for parts of nine seasons from 2007-14 (Milwaukee Brewers) and 2019 (Texas Rangers). He is among franchise leaders in nearly every major pitching category.

He is the all-time leader in wins (48), innings pitched (710.0), games (242) and strikeouts (437), and ranks third all-time in starts (69).

The right-hander will become just the third Sounds player to have his number retired, joining Skeeter Barnes (00) and Don Mattingly (18).

Dillard’s jersey retirement ceremony is on the same night as his bobblehead giveaway at the park (first 2,000 fans).

Players with local connections going into Georgia hall of fame

Two former Tennessee players – Eric Berry and Chip Kell – and two from Tennessee State – Larry Kinnebrew and Richard Dent – are in the inaugural Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame class.

A total of 36 former players are in the class.

Berry, who played at Creekside High in South Fulton, Georgia, was a two-time All-American safety at UT who went on to be an All-Pro in the NFL.

Kell, an offensive lineman from Avondale High in Atlanta, also was a two-time All-American at UT.

Kinnebrew, a running back from East Rome High, is among the top five all-time leading rushers at TSU. He spent seven seasons in the NFL with the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills and rushed for 3,133 career yards and 44 touchdowns.

Dent was a defensive end who played a Murphy High in Atlanta. He helped lead TSU to a 35-6-1 record and two Black National Championships before going on to play 15 seasons in the NFL. He was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2011.

Lou Holtz will speak to local FCA group

Lou Holtz will be the featured speaker at the Northern Middle Tennessee Fellowship of Christian Athletes Fundraising Banquet in the fall.

The banquet is set for Oct. 27 at Long Hollow Church. There will be a meet and greet at 5 p.m.

Anyone interested in attending should contact Jason McCormick at jmccormick@fca.org.

Lots of big-name celebrities set to play in Eddie George's golf tournament

Eddie George has lined up an impressive group of celebrities to participate in his second annual golf tournament, which is July 31-Aug 1.

The former Tennessee Titans running back, who is headed into his second year as the coach at TSU, has almost 50 confirmed participants for the event at Old Hickory Country Club

The list includes Dent, Marcus Allen, Eric Dickerson, Lawrence Taylor, Jerome Bettis, Tim Brown, Sterling Sharpe, Archie Griffin, Terrell Owens, Jevon Kearse, Frank Wycheck, Kordell Stewart, Ozzie Smith, Joey Galloway, Greg Lloyd, Samari Rolle, Keith Bulluck, Keith Byars, Seth Joyner, Jeff Fisher, Orlando Pace, Kevin Dyson, Ed Reed, John Starks, Ron Harper, Marcus Spears, Derrick Mayes, Raymont Harris, Al Smith, Hue Jackson, Harold Green and Tracy Bonner .

Others George has reached out to and is waiting to hear back from include Charles Barkley, Donovan McNabb, Charles Woodson, Reggie JackSteve Harvey, Terrell Davis and Kevin Carter.

TSU staff members playing include athletic director Mikki Allen , chief of staff Dusty Bennett , assistant coaches Brandon Fisher, Clyde Simmons, Joe Bowden, Pepe Pearson, Kenan Smith, Keith Burns and Richard McNutt .

There will be a silent auction and kickoff party and an after party July 31 with the tournament set for Aug. 1 after breakfast.

To participate, contact Katrina Chambers at katrina@pro-tential.com or by calling 615-916-0449.

Kerry Collins joins Franklin coaching staff

Former Tennessee Titans quarterback Kerry Collins has joined the Franklin staff as volunteer coach.

Collins, 49, remained in Nashville after he retired in 2011 after 17 seasons in the NFL.

Collins, who is coaching the team’s quarterbacks, spent five seasons with the Titans. He left in 2010 and spent his final season with the Indianapolis Colts.

Tennessee women's football team names coach and GM

Constance Luttrell was named coach and Lisa Limper was named general manager of the Tennessee Trojans semipro football team .

The Nashville-based team will begin play in the Women’s National Football Conference in April 2023.

Luttrell, who began her career coaching golf at Cumberland in 2000, started coaching football at T.W. Hunter Middle School in 2005. She was named the 2015 Sumner County coach of the year.

In 2020 Luttrell joined the staff at East Robertson High as defensive coordinator.

Limper spent more than 10 years as an assistant football coach at Hillsboro and Glencliff.

“We are ecstatic to have (Luttrell) as our head coach,” team co-owner Rachel Ortiz-Marsh said. “Her experience at both the middle school and high school levels as a head coach and defensive coordinator will greatly benefit our team and players. She and Lisa are dynamic, phenomenal women that are fully invested in what we are building.”

Lipscomb's Adnan Hodzic going into Atlantic Sun Hall of Fame

Former Lipscomb basketball standout Adnan Hodzic is in the Atlantic Sun Conference 2022 Hall of Fame class.

The Bosnian native was a four-year starter (2007-11) who scored 2,002 career points and grabbed 840 rebounds.

He was the Atlantic Sun player of the year in 2009, an honorable mention Associated Press All-American and three-time all-conference first teamer.

Hodzic is the second all-time leading scorer and rebounder in the Bisons’ NCAA Division I era. He ranks ninth in the Atlantic Sun in scoring and 12th in rebounding.

Others in the class are Florida Gulf Coast baseball player Casey Coleman (2006-08) and Central Florida softball player Stephanie Best (2002-05).

Tennessee Tech basketball great Belton Rivers dies at 37

Former Tennessee Tech basketball standout Belton Rivers died on July 16. He was 37.

Rivers, a guard from Atlanta, made the All-OVC team in 2006-07 and the OVC All-Newcomer team in 2005-06.

He was the OVC's second-leading scorer as a senior (17.8 points) and third in 3-pointers (92). Rivers scored 570 points that season which is tied with Willie Jenkins for the ninth most in Tech history.

Bill Breen makes an eagle to qualify for Senior Open

Nashville golfer Bill Breen made an eagle on the first playoff hole during the qualifying round for the Senior Open at Gleneagles in Scotland.

Breen made a 40-foot putt on the par 5 hole to secure one of the four playoff spots.

Breen, 55, won the Tennessee Senior State Open at Stonehenge Golf Course and finished tied for second in the Players Championship at Stones River in June.

Local high school 3-sport great Odell Binkley dies at 90

Odell Binkley , one of Nashville’s greatest high school athletes of all time, died Sunday. He was 90.

Binkley, whose nickname was “Dinky” because of his small stature, played football, basketball and baseball at North High. He also was a standout AAU boxer.

In football, he played running back and defensive back and won the 1950 Hume Award, which goes to Nashville’s best high school player.

Nashville Interscholastic League Magazine placed Binkley on the All Decade Of The Fifties second team.

In basketball, Binkley was a two-year starting guard.

In baseball, he was a shortstop who made the inaugural Tennessean All-City Western Division Team as a junior when he posted a .448 batting average. He made the team again as a senior after leading the Yankees to the NIL championship.

Binkley went on to become a prominent local businessman and developer. He owned and operated C&D Construction and Demolition Landfill in Hermitage where he worked daily until his death.

Cookeville and Tennessee Tech player promoted on Winthrop staff

Former Cookeville High and Tennessee Tech basketball player Mitch Hill was promoted to assistant by Winthrop coach Mark Prosser.

Hill was hired as director of basketball operations in 2021 after spending the previous season at Western Carolina under Prosser in the same position.

He played at Tech from 2011-14 and spent two seasons with the Golden Eagles as a graduate assistant.

Hill is Cookeville's all-time leading scorer with 1,649 points. He averaged 22 points per game as a senior.

Little named assistant at Austin Peay

Carl Little , who spent last season as director of basketball operations for the Austin Peay men's team, will also serve as an assistant in 2022-23,

Before his arrival at Austin Peay Little spent two seasons as director of player development at North Carolina Central.

Little played at Virginia State.

Franklin's Davis Bove wins Americas Triathlon Cup

Davis Bove of Franklin won the Americas Triathlon Cup Long Beach at Alamitos Beach in California, the proposed site of the triathlon competitions for the Olympic and Paralympic Games Los Angeles 2028.

Bove, a former Centennial cross-country runner now at LSU, posted a time of 14:41 minutes in the 5k to pull away from Canadians Martin Sobey and Pavlos Antoniades and then captured a photo finish win in 52:01.

“I’m stoked to win,” Bove said. “I’m grateful to be racing and feel super blessed. I haven’t been able to do a ton of races recently. It feels good to be going in the right direction,”

Sobey finished in 52:02 and Antoniades in 52:04.

The race served as the 2022 Under-23 U.S. National Championships.

Fee dropped for Music City Grand Prix volunteers

Volunteers are still needed for the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix IndyCar Series race, which is Aug. 4-7 downtown.

The volunteer program for the race has recently been underwritten, meaning there is now no cost to those who volunteer. Additionally, those who already paid to volunteer are eligible for a full refund by contacting the volunteer team at MCGPVolunteers@gmail.com.

Volunteers receive uniforms (two polos, one T-shirt and a hat), parking, transportation and meals during their shifts. Volunteers must be 16 years or older and register for a minimum of two shifts throughout the event week.

Registration is at volunteersmusiccitygp.my-trs.com .

Volunteer State golf tournament is Aug. 1

The Volunteer State Athletic Association Golf Tournament is set for Aug. 1 at Tennessee Grasslands.

The tournament will be played on the Lake Course.

Registration will be at 10:30 a.m., followed by a noon shotgun start. The fee is $150 for individuals and $600 per team. That includes driving range, hole contests, lunch and dinner.

To register in advance call 615-230-3506 or email volstate.edu/foundation/golftournament.

