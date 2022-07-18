ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman County, AL

Arrests and incidents reported July 18

By Staff Reports
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 2 days ago

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported July 18, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.

GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear

Cullman County Sheriff’s Office

Incidents

July 14

  • unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Co. Rd. 30
  • harassment; 2 nd St, Garden City
  • theft of property; Co. Rd. 222
  • theft of property; Co. Rd. 818
  • theft of property; Co. Rd. 1087
  • theft of property; Co. Rd. 222
  • theft of property; Co. Rd. 18
  • criminal mischief; Holly Pond Rd.
  • theft of property; Co. Rd. 437

July 15

  • unlawful possession of controlled substance; Co. Rd. 1518
  • assault; Co. Rd. 818
  • violation of protection order; Co. Rd. 747
  • cruelty to animals; Co. Rd. 431
  • theft of property; Firestation Rd.
  • unlawful breaking and entering of motor vehicle; H & H Rd.
  • theft of property; Co. Rd. 813
  • unlawful breaking and entering of motor vehicle; White Oak Cir.
  • theft of property; Co. Rd. 222
  • unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Co. Rd. 1196

July 16

  • criminal mischief; 3 rd Ave. S.W, Garden City
  • unlawful possession of controlled substance; Beech Ave. S.E.
  • theft of property; Co. Rd. 709
  • domestic violence, criminal mischief; Co. Rd. 796
  • domestic violence; Co. Rd. 1343
  • assault; Co. Rd. 1199

July 17

  • unlawful possession of controlled substances, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Hwy 69N
  • assault; Beech Ave. S.E.
  • criminal mischief; Co. Rd. 657
  • burglary; Co. Rd. 447
  • domestic violence; Co. Rd. 216
  • unlawful possession of controlled substances, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Hathcock Rd.
  • unlawful possession of controlled substances; I65 NB MM310
  • violation of protection order; Co. Rd. 747

Arrests

July 14

Aaron, Catherine J; 47

  • possession of drug paraphernalia – 1 st offense
  • unauthorized possession, sale, delivery, use, etc., of wine or alcohol generally

Brown, David O; 35

  • FTA – expired tag
  • FTA – driving while suspended, revoked or cancelled
  • FTA – no seat belt
  • FTA – obstructed windshield
  • FTA – operating vehicle without insurance

Cantrell, Jacob R; 29

  • FTA – unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle

Chappell, Sonya O; 28

  • Probation Violation – promoting prison contraband
  • Probation Violation – theft

Cooper, Joseph D, 39

  • FTA – driving while suspended, revoked or cancelled
  • FTA – no seat belt

Dye, Jeffery W; 51

  • FTA – driving while suspended, revoked or cancelled

Ford, Jessica D; 27

  • Probation Violation – promoting prison contraband
  • Probation Violation – possession of dangerous drugs

Gurganious, Sarah B; 25

  • FTA – assault-torture/willful abuse of child-family

Hale, Joshua S; 28

  • FTA – possession of methamphetamine
  • FTA – possession of drug paraphernalia – 1 st offense
  • FTA – possession of marijuana
  • FTA – promoting prison contraband
  • auto theft

Hall, Rhyan R; 27

  • FTA – possession of drug paraphernalia – 1 st offense
  • FTA – possession of dangerous drug
  • FTA – receiving stolen vehicle

Hays, Cody N; 33

  • Possession of dangerous drugs

Hill, Donald E; 37

  • FTA – driving while suspended, revoked or cancelled (2 counts)

Lawson, Tracy L; 49

  • FTA – harassment
  • FTA – criminal littering

Lindsey, Robert N; 41

  • disorderly conduct

Lopez-Torres, Luis A; 39

  • truck theft

Moore, Timothy, A; 63

  • FTA – driving while suspended, revoked or cancelled

Pearson, Cody B; 37

  • Violation of release order – possession of obscene material

Robertson, Alfred H; 79

  • theft

Sanders, Kelly A; 44

  • public intoxication

Speakman, Tyler L; 27

  • FTA – possession of drug paraphernalia – 1 st offense
  • FTA – possession of dangerous drugs

Stallings, Christi L; 42

  • FTA – illegal possession of prescription drugs
  • FTA – following too close
  • FTA – improper lane usage
  • FTA – operating vehicle without insurance

Taylor, Latresa R; 39

  • DUI

July 15

Bickerstaff, Johnathon H; 46

  • FTA – driving while suspended

Black, April D; 51

  • possession of drug paraphernalia – 1 st offense
  • FTA – possession of drug paraphernalia – 1 st offense
  • FTA – possession of dangerous drugs

Edwards, Haylie N; 20

  • FTA – auto theft

Fairbanks, Jeffrey D; 56

  • FTA – possession of drug paraphernalia – 1 st offense
  • FTA – possession of dangerous drugs

Goodwin, James F; 74

  • permitting dogs to run at large

Hall, Roger D; 72

  • possession of dangerous drugs

Jones, Hagen E; 27

  • FTA – unlawful breaking and entering into vehicle
  • Motion to Revoke – shoplifting
  • Motion to Revoke – receiving stolen vehicle

Leak, Amanda J; 36

  • FTA – possession of drug paraphernalia (2 counts)
  • FTA – possession of dangerous drug

Manuele, Anthony; 34

  • DUI

Miles, Anthony D; 43

  • FTA – assault-child abuse-simple-family

Persall, Nicholas D; 32

  • FTA – domestic violence – 3 rd degree

Pugh, Ashley C; 22

  • FTA – criminal trespassing

Sellers, Tasha D; 31

  • FTA – possession of drug paraphernalia – 1 st offense
  • FTA – resisting arrest

Smith, Johnathan K; 48

  • FTA – possession of dangerous drugs (2 counts)

July 16

Jensen, Megan; 32

  • FTA – assault-child abuse-simple-family

Nunnelley, Jacky L; 47

  • FTA – possession of drug paraphernalia – 1 st offense
  • FTA – possession of drug paraphernalia – 1 st offense
  • FTA – possession of dangerous drug
  • FTA – possession of dangerous drug

July 17

Anders, Landon W; 23

  • public intoxication

Barnett, Terri C; 28

  • harassment

Brown, Ian C; 25

  • public intoxication

Finnen, Stanley E; 49

  • FTA – public intoxication

Merrill, Aaron N; 27

  • Violation of domestic violence protection order

Moore, Crystal G; 43

  • possession of drug paraphernalia – 1 st offense

Morris, Bobby J Jr; 26

  • assault-domestic-harassment-family

Peterson, Amy R; 41

  • possession of methamphetamine
  • possession of drug paraphernalia – 1 st offense

Riddle, Howard S; 46

  • FTA – possession of drug paraphernalia – 1 st offense
  • FTA – possession of marijuana
  • FTA – possession of dangerous drugs (2 counts)
  • driving with expired tag
  • FTA – driving with expired tag
  • FTA – driving while suspended, revoked or cancelled (2 counts)

Sturgeon, Rachel N; 33

  • possession of methamphetamine
  • FTA – negotiating worthless instrument

Williams, Larry A; 34

  • FTA – DUI

Cullman Police Department

No incidents or arrests reported.

Hanceville Police Department

No incidents or arrests reported.

Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com .

Comments / 0

