Arrests and incidents reported July 18
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported July 18, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.
GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear
Cullman County Sheriff’s Office
Incidents
July 14
- unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Co. Rd. 30
- harassment; 2 nd St, Garden City
- theft of property; Co. Rd. 222
- theft of property; Co. Rd. 818
- theft of property; Co. Rd. 1087
- theft of property; Co. Rd. 222
- theft of property; Co. Rd. 18
- criminal mischief; Holly Pond Rd.
- theft of property; Co. Rd. 437
July 15
- unlawful possession of controlled substance; Co. Rd. 1518
- assault; Co. Rd. 818
- violation of protection order; Co. Rd. 747
- cruelty to animals; Co. Rd. 431
- theft of property; Firestation Rd.
- unlawful breaking and entering of motor vehicle; H & H Rd.
- theft of property; Co. Rd. 813
- unlawful breaking and entering of motor vehicle; White Oak Cir.
- theft of property; Co. Rd. 222
- unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Co. Rd. 1196
July 16
- criminal mischief; 3 rd Ave. S.W, Garden City
- unlawful possession of controlled substance; Beech Ave. S.E.
- theft of property; Co. Rd. 709
- domestic violence, criminal mischief; Co. Rd. 796
- domestic violence; Co. Rd. 1343
- assault; Co. Rd. 1199
July 17
- unlawful possession of controlled substances, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Hwy 69N
- assault; Beech Ave. S.E.
- criminal mischief; Co. Rd. 657
- burglary; Co. Rd. 447
- domestic violence; Co. Rd. 216
- unlawful possession of controlled substances, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Hathcock Rd.
- unlawful possession of controlled substances; I65 NB MM310
- violation of protection order; Co. Rd. 747
Arrests
July 14
Aaron, Catherine J; 47
- possession of drug paraphernalia – 1 st offense
- unauthorized possession, sale, delivery, use, etc., of wine or alcohol generally
Brown, David O; 35
- FTA – expired tag
- FTA – driving while suspended, revoked or cancelled
- FTA – no seat belt
- FTA – obstructed windshield
- FTA – operating vehicle without insurance
Cantrell, Jacob R; 29
- FTA – unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle
Chappell, Sonya O; 28
- Probation Violation – promoting prison contraband
- Probation Violation – theft
Cooper, Joseph D, 39
- FTA – driving while suspended, revoked or cancelled
- FTA – no seat belt
Dye, Jeffery W; 51
- FTA – driving while suspended, revoked or cancelled
Ford, Jessica D; 27
- Probation Violation – promoting prison contraband
- Probation Violation – possession of dangerous drugs
Gurganious, Sarah B; 25
- FTA – assault-torture/willful abuse of child-family
Hale, Joshua S; 28
- FTA – possession of methamphetamine
- FTA – possession of drug paraphernalia – 1 st offense
- FTA – possession of marijuana
- FTA – promoting prison contraband
- auto theft
Hall, Rhyan R; 27
- FTA – possession of drug paraphernalia – 1 st offense
- FTA – possession of dangerous drug
- FTA – receiving stolen vehicle
Hays, Cody N; 33
- Possession of dangerous drugs
Hill, Donald E; 37
- FTA – driving while suspended, revoked or cancelled (2 counts)
Lawson, Tracy L; 49
- FTA – harassment
- FTA – criminal littering
Lindsey, Robert N; 41
- disorderly conduct
Lopez-Torres, Luis A; 39
- truck theft
Moore, Timothy, A; 63
- FTA – driving while suspended, revoked or cancelled
Pearson, Cody B; 37
- Violation of release order – possession of obscene material
Robertson, Alfred H; 79
- theft
Sanders, Kelly A; 44
- public intoxication
Speakman, Tyler L; 27
- FTA – possession of drug paraphernalia – 1 st offense
- FTA – possession of dangerous drugs
Stallings, Christi L; 42
- FTA – illegal possession of prescription drugs
- FTA – following too close
- FTA – improper lane usage
- FTA – operating vehicle without insurance
Taylor, Latresa R; 39
- DUI
July 15
Bickerstaff, Johnathon H; 46
- FTA – driving while suspended
Black, April D; 51
- possession of drug paraphernalia – 1 st offense
- FTA – possession of drug paraphernalia – 1 st offense
- FTA – possession of dangerous drugs
Edwards, Haylie N; 20
- FTA – auto theft
Fairbanks, Jeffrey D; 56
- FTA – possession of drug paraphernalia – 1 st offense
- FTA – possession of dangerous drugs
Goodwin, James F; 74
- permitting dogs to run at large
Hall, Roger D; 72
- possession of dangerous drugs
Jones, Hagen E; 27
- FTA – unlawful breaking and entering into vehicle
- Motion to Revoke – shoplifting
- Motion to Revoke – receiving stolen vehicle
Leak, Amanda J; 36
- FTA – possession of drug paraphernalia (2 counts)
- FTA – possession of dangerous drug
Manuele, Anthony; 34
- DUI
Miles, Anthony D; 43
- FTA – assault-child abuse-simple-family
Persall, Nicholas D; 32
- FTA – domestic violence – 3 rd degree
Pugh, Ashley C; 22
- FTA – criminal trespassing
Sellers, Tasha D; 31
- FTA – possession of drug paraphernalia – 1 st offense
- FTA – resisting arrest
Smith, Johnathan K; 48
- FTA – possession of dangerous drugs (2 counts)
July 16
Jensen, Megan; 32
- FTA – assault-child abuse-simple-family
Nunnelley, Jacky L; 47
- FTA – possession of drug paraphernalia – 1 st offense
- FTA – possession of drug paraphernalia – 1 st offense
- FTA – possession of dangerous drug
- FTA – possession of dangerous drug
July 17
Anders, Landon W; 23
- public intoxication
Barnett, Terri C; 28
- harassment
Brown, Ian C; 25
- public intoxication
Finnen, Stanley E; 49
- FTA – public intoxication
Merrill, Aaron N; 27
- Violation of domestic violence protection order
Moore, Crystal G; 43
- possession of drug paraphernalia – 1 st offense
Morris, Bobby J Jr; 26
- assault-domestic-harassment-family
Peterson, Amy R; 41
- possession of methamphetamine
- possession of drug paraphernalia – 1 st offense
Riddle, Howard S; 46
- FTA – possession of drug paraphernalia – 1 st offense
- FTA – possession of marijuana
- FTA – possession of dangerous drugs (2 counts)
- driving with expired tag
- FTA – driving with expired tag
- FTA – driving while suspended, revoked or cancelled (2 counts)
Sturgeon, Rachel N; 33
- possession of methamphetamine
- FTA – negotiating worthless instrument
Williams, Larry A; 34
- FTA – DUI
Cullman Police Department
No incidents or arrests reported.
Hanceville Police Department
No incidents or arrests reported.
