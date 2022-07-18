Arrests and incidents reported July 18

CULLMAN, Ala. – The United Way of Cullman County recently launched a referral-based gas card program to help residents who need assistance get the services they need from local nonprofits and ministries. “The idea of this program is for us to help those without the financial means to get to one of our nonprofit agencies or ministries in the community to get the help they need right now,” United Way of Cullman County Executive Director Waid Harbison said. “So many people are not able to go get the help they need because they are not able to physically get to these...

CULLMAN COUNTY, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO