Disney Secures Record $9 Billion in Upfront Ad Sales for 2022-23

Netflix lost 970,000 subscribers during the second quarter, performing better than its expectations of a 2 million loss, the company disclosed Tuesday.
During the first quarter, when Netflix lost 200,000 subscribers and spurred Wall Street and Hollywood to reevaluate the economics of the streaming business, the company warned that it expected to lose an additional 2 million subscribers during Q2. Though the quarter still ended with a net loss in subscribers, the streaming giant is projecting it will add 1 million subscribers in Q3.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix Execs Say Early Talks With Advertisers Have Been "Strong" As Rights Issues Are...
