Disney Secures Record $9 Billion in Upfront Ad Sales for 2022-23

Netflix’s new free tier will not include all the content currently on its streaming service.The company’s co-chief executive Ted Sarandos said that while “the vast majority of what people watch on Netflix” can be included in the ad-supported tier, “there are some things that don’t — that we’re in conversation about with the studios on”. He continued: “If we launched the product today, the members in the ad tier would have a great experience. We will clear some additional content, but certainly not all of it, but we don’t think it’s a material holdback to the business.”Mr Sarandos made the...

BUSINESS ・ 15 HOURS AGO