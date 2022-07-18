ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Disney Secures Record $9 Billion in Upfront Ad Sales for 2022-23

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Walt Disney Co has secured a record $9 billion in commitments from advertisers for fiscal 2022-23 as demand soars for live events and the upcoming ad tier of streaming platform Disney+. Disney+, ESPN+...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Netflix’s free tier will have one major drawback, CEO says

Netflix’s new free tier will not include all the content currently on its streaming service.The company’s co-chief executive Ted Sarandos said that while “the vast majority of what people watch on Netflix” can be included in the ad-supported tier, “there are some things that don’t — that we’re in conversation about with the studios on”. He continued: “If we launched the product today, the members in the ad tier would have a great experience. We will clear some additional content, but certainly not all of it, but we don’t think it’s a material holdback to the business.”Mr Sarandos made the...
BUSINESS
Ars Technica

Netflix loses 970,000 subscribers, says ads and new fees are key to recovery

Netflix yesterday reported a loss of 970,000 paid streaming subscribers in its Q2 earnings after having lost 200,000 customers in the first quarter of 2022. The company's worldwide paid memberships decreased from 221.64 million to 220.67 million in Q2, and revenue growth has slowed dramatically. It's the first time in...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
24/7 Wall St.

Disney Shares Drop Almost 50%, Destroying Shareholders

Long-time shareholders of Walt Disney Company are enraged. Its shares are down 45% over the last year, and much more from when they peaked last November. Disney has lost over $150 billion of its market cap since then. Disney was the envy of the multimedia industry for years. Under former CEO Bob Iger, it bested […]
STOCKS
MavenFlix

Netflix Partners with Microsoft: Is It A Buy Signal?

Shares of Netflix (NFLX) - Get Netflix Inc. Report have been in freefall for several quarters now. Even after a cumulative return of -68% in 2022, several Wall Street analysts still list the stock as a “sell.” One key reason for Netflix’s recent struggles? Competition in the industry from huge players such as Amazon and Disney.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising#Espn#Walt Disney Co#Nbc Universal
Variety

Disney Sees Gains in Ad Commitments Thanks to Sports and Streaming

The Walt Disney Company said it notched more commitments from advertisers in TV’s annual “upfront” market than last year, citing Madison Avenue’s interest in both sports and streaming content, echoing a sentiment heard from other TV giants as well. The owner of ABC and Disney+ said...
ECONOMY
Variety

Allen Media Group Acquires Black News Channel for $11 Million

Click here to read the full article. Byron Allen already gives people the weather. Now he’s offering the news to go with it. Allen Media Group, the consortium of media companies that includes the Weather Channel, has purchased the assets of the Black News Channel, a Tallahassee, Florida outlet controlled by Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shahid Khan that declared bankruptcy in March. Allen intends to use the new purchase to build an audience of Black consumers at a time when the media and advertising industries have grown increasingly conscious of trying to reach diverse communities and populations. “We are excited to have been...
ECONOMY
BBC

Netflix loses almost a million subscribers

After enjoying a long reign as the king of streaming, Netflix faces a tough fight to keep its crown. It lost almost a million subscribers between April and July as more people decided to quit the service. The streaming giant has now lost members for two quarters in a row,...
TV & VIDEOS
TechRadar

Netflix has confirmed when ads will arrive on the platform

Ads will not be coming to Netflix until 2023, it was confirmed today (July 19). When Netflix's Co-CEO Ted Sarandos confirmed at the end of June that the streaming giant was indeed planning to launch an ad-supported subscription tier, he did not offer up a date for when such a tier might arrive. However, reports based on leaked internal Netflix communications had indicated that it would be before the end of 2022.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
FA Cup
NewsBreak
Disney
The Hollywood Reporter

Disney+ Ad Tier, Live Sports Help Drive Disney’s $9B Upfront

The Walt Disney Co. says that it closed its best upfront in the company’s history, with streaming and live events like sports helping to lead the way. The company says that it received commitments totaling $9 billion, 40 percent of which was earmarked for digital and streaming. Disney’s upcoming Disney+ ad tier, joined by Hulu and ESPN+, led the streaming ad results.
MLB
Variety

Netflix Lost 970,000 Subscribers in Q2, Beating Its Estimate by More Than 1 Million Subs

Netflix reported its second-quarter 2022 earnings Tuesday, revealing it lost 970,000 subscribers during the three-month period that included the launch of the first part of “Stranger Things” Season 4. While that’s obviously a hit to the overall tally for the industry’s leading subscription streaming platform, it’s a far smaller hit than the loss Netflix forecast in April.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Loses 970K Subscribers, but Forecasts 1M Gain in Next Quarter

Netflix lost 970,000 subscribers during the second quarter, performing better than its expectations of a 2 million loss, the company disclosed Tuesday. During the first quarter, when Netflix lost 200,000 subscribers and spurred Wall Street and Hollywood to reevaluate the economics of the streaming business, the company warned that it expected to lose an additional 2 million subscribers during Q2. Though the quarter still ended with a net loss in subscribers, the streaming giant is projecting it will add 1 million subscribers in Q3.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix Execs Say Early Talks With Advertisers Have Been "Strong" As Rights Issues Are...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IGN

Netflix Lost Almost One Million Subs Over the Last Quarter

Netflix's subscriber bleed appears to have accelerated over the spring. After losing 200,000 subscribers between January and March, its Q2 earnings reveal that it dropped again between April and June - this time by a whopping one million subs. The streaming company reported 220.67 million subscribers at the end of...
MARKETS
TheWrap

Netflix Q2 Earnings Show 970,000 Subscribers Dumped Service

Despite the success of ”Stranger Things 4,“ the market-leading streamer lost customers for the second consecutive quarter. Netflix reported on Tuesday that it suffered a second straight quarter of customer losses as the steaming giant combats increased competition from studio rivals and consumer belt tightening in the face of inflation, but the 970,000 subscriber loss was still better than Wall Street expected.
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

Netflix earnings are out – the company lost almost 1 million subscribers in Q2

Netflix lost a little less than 1 million subscribers in the second quarter — better than expected, the company announced on Tuesday, July 19. This is the second quarter in a row that saw Netflix shed subscribers, following the 200,000 lost during the previous three-month reporting period. To say this is a hugely consequential moment for Netflix is probably the understatement of the year, given that the streamer is beset by everything from stepped-up competition to perceptions about content quality slipping, revenue lost from password-sharers, and cost-conscious subscribers looking to save money.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
hypebeast.com

Netflix CEO Says Linear TV Will Be Dead in “Next 5 to 10 Years”

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings has shared his thoughts on the future of linear TV, meaning, the classic system where a viewer watches a show when it airs on its original channel. “It’s definitely the end of linear TV over the next five to 10 years,” Hastings said during an investor’s call on Tuesday while talking about Netflix’s subscriber results for Q2.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy