Irvine, CA

How a protein breaks free to cause deadly cancers

By University of California, Irvine
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBetter treatments for some of cancer's deadliest forms could be closer due to a University of California, Irvine-led discovery about how a certain protein is activated in tumor cells. The finding, spearheaded by researchers with the School of Biological Sciences, could eventually lead to possible therapies for the especially dangerous melanoma...

