Maricopa, AZ

Microburst destroys home during monsoon storms

fox10phoenix.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOX 10's Steve Nielsen spoke to a woman who said...

www.fox10phoenix.com

12news.com

Family asking for help after monsoon storm destroys home

MESA, Ariz. — Family and friends were combing through the debris of what’s left of a trailer Monday morning after a massive monsoon storm. The storm that rolled through Sunday night blew through the property on the Salt River Reservation, leaving pieces of the home strewn all over the property.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Working Dogs Rescue in Phoenix damaged during powerful monsoon storm

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Tarps were torn to shreds, cooling systems were damaged and fencing toppled over at a dog rescue near Interstate 10 and 40th Street during Sunday night’s storm. “Everything was just flying everywhere,” said Alicia Via, who is part of the foundation for Working Dogs Rescue....
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Mesa Cemetery closed Monday after monsoon storm damage

MESA, Ariz. — Mesa Cemetery closed Monday after monsoon storms caused damage inside the decades-old burial spot. The monsoon storm that rolled through Sunday night and caused power outages across the Valley, didn’t leave out the historic cemetery near University Drive and Center Street. “This is the third...
MESA, AZ
Maricopa, AZ
Pima, AZ
KOLD-TV

SR 87 partially reopens north of Mesa after downed power lines caused closure

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A major East Valley road is now partially reopened after heavy rains and strong winds left behind a path of destruction in several neighborhoods, including in the Salt River Pima–Maricopa Indian Community. SR 87 reopened Tuesday morning between Gilbert Road and Shea Boulevard. Arizona’s...
MESA, AZ
12 News

Monsoon storm destroys mobile home in the East Valley

PHOENIX — A mobile home just outside of Phoenix was destroyed by a microburst during Sunday night's Monsoon storm with the building's roof laying across the roadway. The Salt River Fire Department confirmed that this was one of three homes damaged, and one person was hospitalized with minor injuries after the collapse.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

State Route 87 closed north of Mesa after storms bring down power lines

PHOENIX – A section of an East Valley highway remained closed Monday morning after overnight monsoon storms pounded the area, according to Arizona transportation officials. State Route 87 north of Mesa was shut down in both directions because of fallen power lines between between McDowell Road and Shea Boulevard, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.
MESA, AZ
