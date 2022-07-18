Microburst destroys home during monsoon storms

MESA, Ariz. — Family and friends were combing through the debris of what’s left of a trailer Monday morning after a massive monsoon storm. The storm that rolled through Sunday night blew through the property on the Salt River Reservation, leaving pieces of the home strewn all over the property.
PHOENIX — The family land around Maryjane Garcia Stanley’s home north of Mesa went from pristine to unrecognizable in a day. Sunday night’s strong winds and rain destroyed a mobile home on the property, trapping her mother in the rubble. “It’s devastating. I’m still in shock. I...
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Tarps were torn to shreds, cooling systems were damaged and fencing toppled over at a dog rescue near Interstate 10 and 40th Street during Sunday night’s storm. “Everything was just flying everywhere,” said Alicia Via, who is part of the foundation for Working Dogs Rescue....
MESA, Ariz. — Mesa Cemetery closed Monday after monsoon storms caused damage inside the decades-old burial spot. The monsoon storm that rolled through Sunday night and caused power outages across the Valley, didn’t leave out the historic cemetery near University Drive and Center Street. “This is the third...
Strong storms are rolling through parts of Pinal and Maricopa Counties Sunday night. Wind, dust, lightning, and heavy rain are expected for the community in the storm’s path. Major Highlights:. Tens of thousands of people are without power, majorly near Apache Junction and Mesa. Eastbound US 60 flooded in...
Phoenix preschool owner devastated after two people set school buses on fire. Jenell Jones said it is still unclear how much insurance will cover and with the school year coming up, time is running out to get the buses fixed. Phoenix family wants answers after 19-year-old woman killed during home...
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A major East Valley road is now partially reopened after heavy rains and strong winds left behind a path of destruction in several neighborhoods, including in the Salt River Pima–Maricopa Indian Community. SR 87 reopened Tuesday morning between Gilbert Road and Shea Boulevard. Arizona’s...
PHOENIX — A mobile home just outside of Phoenix was destroyed by a microburst during Sunday night's Monsoon storm with the building's roof laying across the roadway. The Salt River Fire Department confirmed that this was one of three homes damaged, and one person was hospitalized with minor injuries after the collapse.
PHOENIX – A section of an East Valley highway remained closed Monday morning after overnight monsoon storms pounded the area, according to Arizona transportation officials. State Route 87 north of Mesa was shut down in both directions because of fallen power lines between between McDowell Road and Shea Boulevard, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.
Sheriff Paul Penzone said his office will have deputies in regular clothes at many of the polling locations to make sure things are calm. Phoenix husband grieves over pregnant wife killed in head-on crash. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. A pregnant nurse was killed in a head-on crash while her...
ELOY, Ariz. — Residents in Pinal County affected by extended power outages caused by Sunday's monsoon storms can stay cool at a number of locations in Eloy and Arizona City. Dry ice is being handed out at Eloy City Hall (595 North C Street) and the AZ City Golf Course (13939 South Cleator Road) until supplies run out.
PEORIA, Ariz. - A firefighter was hurt while battling an overnight garage fire at a home in a Peoria neighborhood. The Peoria Fire-Medical firefighter suffered an injured shoulder while battling the fire near 91st Avenue and Olive, the department said on July 19. It's unclear how the firefighter was hurt...
Thousands of people have been left without power in Arizona, following a monsoon storm this past weekend. The monsoon caused severe damage to the valley area in Phoenix. State Route 87 in Mesa was closed due to fallen power lines. The closure was expected to last between two and three days.
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is hospitalized in critical condition after being rescued from Piestewa Peak early Monday morning. Around 6:45 a.m., a hiker called 911 and told the dispatcher he believed he was having a heart attack. He said he was about a half mile into the Nature Trail on the mountain.
Comments / 0