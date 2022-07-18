Clemson forward PJ Hall suffers knee injury, will undergo surgery

Clemson Tigers forward PJ Hall. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The start of the upcoming college basketball season remains months down the road, but the Clemson Tigers have already encountered what could prove to be a costly setback.

According to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN) and Todd Shanesy of The Greenville News, Clemson has confirmed that forward and 2021-22 top scorer PJ Hall will require right knee surgery. There's no timetable for when the junior may return to the court.

Hall underwent an MRI this past Friday that showed he is dealing with a partial dislocation of his kneecap that he suffered during workouts. As noted by ESPN stats, he led the Tigers last season with 15.5 points and 1.3 blocks per game. He was second on the team with an average of 5.8 rebounds per contest.

For a different piece, Shanesy explained in June that Hall previously required offseason foot surgery to repair a fracture in the fourth metatarsal of his left foot.

"This is an unfortunate setback for PJ's recovery progress," Clemson head coach Brad Brownell said in a released statement. "He's done an outstanding job in his rehab from foot surgery earlier this spring. I know he will attack this latest obstacle with the same grit and determination that we've grown accustomed to seeing from him. As we all know, PJ has an infectious positive personality and that, coupled with his leadership, will continue to help our young team."

Meanwhile, Hall added:

"Not every road is paved perfectly. I'm going to keep my energy high and my voice heard to help these guys get ready for the start of the season."