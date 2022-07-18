ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lane County, OR

Law enforcement issues 125 citations at Oregon County Fair

By FOX 12 Staff
kptv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLANE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Lane County Sheriff’s Department issued 125 citations in the Veneta area around the Oregon County Fair between July 6 and July 11. LCSO said they staffed 88 hours of...

www.kptv.com

Comments / 4

Shelleah Kiele
2d ago

125 ticket or citations meaning what they could of actually be doing actual work and be on the streets in stead of being at the fair what kind of citations could they possibly be giving people at a county fair

Reply
2
Related
oregontoday.net

Law Enforcement at the Oregon Country Fair, July 19

UPDATE: The Lane County Sheriff’s Office conducted overtime patrols in the Veneta area around the Oregon Country Fair beginning Wednesday, July 6th and continued through Monday, July 11th. With grant monies provided through Oregon Impact and the Oregon Department of Transportation, the Sheriff’s Office was able to staff 88 hours of overtime patrol and enforcement during the event. Deputies focused on DUII, seatbelt, speeding and prohibited cell phone use. Deputies also assisted Lane Fire Authority with numerous calls for service in the surrounding area. Activity from Sheriff’s Deputies during the event are as follows: CITATIONS (125): 25 Seatbelt; 65 Speeding; 8 Driving while suspended/ No license; 23 Misc. moving violations (fail to obey stop sign, fail unsafe turn, illegal u-turn, etc); 4 Misc. equipment violations; 1 DUII; 191 Warnings. OTHER CALLS FOR SERVICE: 1 Warrant arrest; 3 Trespass Complaints; 3 Traffic Hazard Complaints; 2 Theft Reports; 1 Reckless Driving; 2 Missing Person Complaints; 3 Illegal Camping Complaints; 1 Deceased Subject Report.
VENETA, OR
KOIN 6 News

125 citations, 191 warnings issued during Oregon Country Fair

LANE COUNTY, Ore. (KOIN) — The Lane County Sheriff’s Office, along with Oregon State Police, issued 125 citations and gave out 191 warnings during the Oregon Country Fair. During overtime patrols conducted from July 6 through July 11, LCSO said that deputies focused on looking out for specific moving violations, including DUII, seatbelt, speeding and prohibited cell phone use.
kezi.com

Police ask for help identifying threatening suspect in bookstore thefts

EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene Police Department is asking for help finding a person suspected in multiple thefts. Eugene police say the suspect has been stealing items from a local bookstore. They add that the suspect recently threatened to use a weapon while committing his crimes. Police describe the suspect as a white male in his 20s with average height and build, reddish hair, full sideburns and a short, scruffy beard.
EUGENE, OR
oregontoday.net

Police logs, July 19

According to an entry on the CBPD log for July 17, 12:11 a.m., 100 block No. Cammann St., “out with subject at location,” 34-year old Briana Lynn Hutchison arrested on Curry Co. SO warrant charging FTA on Felon in Possession of Weapon, “cited in lieu of custody.”
KEIZER, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Veneta, OR
Crime & Safety
State
Oregon State
County
Lane County, OR
City
Veneta, OR
Lane County, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
kezi.com

Burglar captured with community assistance

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A string of calls and reports from local community members helped lead to the arrest of a man suspected in a burglary on Summit Boulevard yesterday, Springfield police said. The Springfield Police Department says that at about 1:20 p.m. on July 19, officers responded to a reported...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
clayconews.com

COMMERCIAL MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH HIGHWAY 20 IN LINN COUNTY, OREGON

LINN COUNTY, OR (July 18, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Friday, July 15, 2022, at approximately 5:59 P.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 20 milepost 33 near Sweet Home. A Commercial Motor Vehicle (CMV) was west...
LINN COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Inmate jumps out of corrections dept. work crew van near Lebanon, Oregon

LEBANON, Ore. — A man in custody jumped out of a corrections van near Lebanon while the van was at a stop light, the Oregon Department of Corrections said Monday. At about 2:45 p.m., Jay Boyd Marsh, 57, reportedly opened the van door and ran off while the corrections vehicle was stopped near Berry and Main streets.
LEBANON, OR
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 226 Fatal, Linn Co., July 18

On Saturday, July 16, 2022, at approximately 6:22 p.m., Oregon State Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Hwy 226 near milepost 21. A grey Infiniti was traveling southbound when it drove off onto the right shoulder for unknown reasons. The driver, Oksana Titarenko (24) of Keizer, overcorrected and went across the northbound lane and onto the northbound shoulder before it rolled at least twice. A passenger, Mikhail Ermolenko (30) of Salem, was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Titarenko was transported to a local area hospital for precaution and was found to be under the influence of alcohol. Titarenko was subsequently arrested and transported to the Linn County Jail, where she was lodged. OSP was assisted by Lyons Fire and the Oregon Department of Transportation.
LINN COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seatbelts#Missing Person#Moving Violations#Speed Limits#The Oregon County Fair#Duii
kptv.com

RV fire spreads, damages 2 West Eugene homes

EUGENE, Ore. (KPTV) - An RV fire in Eugene spread to two homes and to nearby trees in West Eugene Wednesday, according to Eugene Springfield Fire. Firefighters received a report about an RV fire at 2580 Haig Street in West Eugene and found that high temperatures and wind fueled the fire and it spread to neighboring homes.
EUGENE, OR
oregontoday.net

Commercial Vehicle Crash, Hwy. 20, Linn Co., July 19

On Friday, July 15, 2022, at approximately 5:59 p.m., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 20 milepost 33 near Sweet Home. A Commercial Motor Vehicle (CMV) was west on Highway 20 when it left the roadway, crashing down a steep embankment on the north side of the road coming to rest near the Santiam River. The driver, Timothy Wade Shockey (41) of Sweet Home, was rescued and transported by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries. His juvenile passenger was seriously injured in the crash and transported by life flight to a Portland hospital. The driver of the CMV displayed signs of impairment. OSP is continuing the investigation. The vehicle was recovered the next day, July 16, 2022. OSP was assisted on the scene by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Sweet Home Fire, and the Oregon Department of Transportation.
SWEET HOME, OR
clayconews.com

ARREST AFTER FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 226 IN LINN COUNTY, OREGON

LINN COUNTY, OR, (July 17, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at approximately 6:22 P.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 226 near milepost 21. A grey Infiniti was traveling southbound when it drove off onto...
LINN COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
oregontoday.net

Injury Accident, Lane Co., July 18

Friday afternoon, July 15, at approximately 5:48pm, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash on Clearlake Rd. near Kirk Rd. northwest of Eugene. Preliminary investigation reveals that a Mazda sedan was driving eastbound on Clearlake Rd. when it struck a pedestrian on the shoulder and overturned. The pedestrian and a passenger of the Mazda were transported to an area hospital in critical condition. Both of their conditions are now considered stable. Speed and impairment do not appear to be a factor at this time. Statements on scene indicate that a westbound vehicle had possibly drifted into the eastbound lane in front of the Mazda before it crashed. Anyone who witnessed the crash that has not already spoken to investigators is asked to contact the Lane County Sheriff’s Office at 541-682-4150 opt.1.
EUGENE, OR
EDNPub

Can you help identify this theft suspect?

Can you help identify this theft suspect, who has escalated to threatening the use of weapons?. Eugene Police detectives are seeking to identify this repeat suspect, who been stealing items from a local bookstore and has recently threatened to use weapons while committing his crimes. He is described as a white male, in his 20s, of average height and build, with reddish hair, full sideburns, and sometimes a short, scruffy beard.
EUGENE, OR
oregontoday.net

Water Obstruction McKenzie River near Eugene, July 18

07/15/2022 – Water Obstruction: McKenzie River one mile downstream from Armitage Park – The Lane County Sheriff’s Office would like to advise the public of a water obstruction on the McKenzie River approximately one mile downstream from the Armitage Park boat launch. A large gravel bar has formed that obstructs nearly the entire river width. There is currently NO navigable channel for power boats. Those in drifting watercraft will likely have to exit their vessel and carry it over or around the gravel bar in order to pass. Caution is advised if you choose to navigate this portion of the river. For the most current information on water obstructions and safety tips, please follow the information provided by the Oregon State Marine Board at www.oregon.gov/osmb.
EUGENE, OR
beachconnection.net

Sad Tale of Tradewinds Kingfisher: When a Historic Oregon Coast Ship Had to be Destroyed

(Newport, Oregon) – 2013 was not a good year for some Oregon coast history buffs. It was the year the Lincoln County Historical Society in Newport had to demolish a beloved part of the area's past, and a bit of an unusual piece at that. This beautiful relic was on the National Historic Register – it had been since 1991. But it was a ship, not a house or structure, or some kind of smaller artifact. (Photo courtesy Lincoln County Historical Society)
NEWPORT, OR
kptv.com

Impairment suspected in crash on Hwy 20 near Sweet Home, 2 injured

LINN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were injured, one seriously, in a crash on Highway 20 near Sweet Home on Friday, according to Oregon State Police. Just before 6 p.m., emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on the highway at milepost 33. OSP said a commercial motor vehicle was traveling west on the highway when it left the roadway, crashed down a steep embankment before coming to a rest near the Santiam River.
SWEET HOME, OR
kezi.com

Driver arrested, passenger killed in Linn County crash

LYONS, Ore.-- One person is dead following a single car crash near Lyons Saturday night. Oregon State Police troopers and emergency crews responded to Highway 226 near milepost 21 around 6:20 p.m. Officials said the driver of a grey Infiniti was traveling south when it drove off onto the right...
LINN COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Eugene Airport dealing with heavy traffic due to local events

EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene Airport is experiencing more traffic due to the World Athletics Championships and other events in the Lane County area. Cathryn Stephens, the director of the Eugene Airport, says they’ve had 36% more travelers in June of this year than they did in June of 2019. She said that had a lot to do with the U.S. Track and Field Championships being held in Eugene, as well as the Bach Festival and Oregon Country Fair. Stephens added the last week was also very busy with people arriving for the World Athletics Championships.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Coast Guard rescues man 57 miles off Oregon coast

NEWPORT, Ore. -- A man was rescued from a vessel about 57 miles offshore from Newport on Monday after he suffered a medical emergency at sea, the United States Coast Guard said. The Coast Guard says they received a report in the evening of Saturday, July 16 that a 29-year-old...
NEWPORT, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy