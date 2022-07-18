Louisiana man allegedly attempts to meet with minor for sex

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty .

VIDALIA, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — In late June 2022, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into an adult male communicating with a minor online. According to deputies, the male allegedly initiated contact with the minor and began “grooming” conversations that turned sexual.

The male talked to the minor in a span of several weeks using multiple social media platforms. On Saturday, July 16, 2022, the male allegedly made plans to travel to meet the juvenile and arrived around 3:30 PM.

Upon arrival, the male was met by deputies and placed into custody. During the arrest, the male was identified as 51-year-old Jody L. Acreman of Oak Grove, La.

Acreman was allegedly found in possession of numerous adult items and methamphetamine. Deputies managed to obtain a search warrant for Acreman’s cell phone.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty .

According to authorities, they discovered six files containing child pornography and two files of child pornography involving sexual activity between humans and animals. Acreman was charged with the following offenses:

Computer-Aided Solicitation of a Minor

Indecent Behavior with Juveniles

Six counts of Pornography Involving Juveniles

Two counts of Sexual Abuse of an Animal Possessing Pornographic Images of Humans Engaged in Sex with Animals

Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance

This investigation is still ongoing.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.