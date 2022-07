Before Danica Patrick and Hailie Deegan, there was Janet Guthrie. The Iowa City native was a true trailblazer in the sport of professional auto racing. She was the first woman to lead a lap in the NASCAR Winston Cup Series. She was the first woman to compete in both the Indianapolis 500 and the Daytona 500. Her sixth-place finish at Bristol is the highest finish for a woman in NASCAR (tied with Patrick). And all this came during a time when there was immense skepticism surrounding women in racing.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 11 HOURS AGO