CLEVELAND -- How many injustices by the police will we need to witness before collectively taking responsibility? So often we ask, “Well, did he deserve it?” or, “Well, the police were just doing their job.” These inhumane misconceptions call for robust change in our collective consciousness. No human act calls for the immediate death of an individual by the police. Another devastating act by those tasked with protecting and serving us calls for action and empathy from all of us.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 21 HOURS AGO