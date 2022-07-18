ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

MSP Dashcam: West MI Driver Loses Control, Launches Off Highway

By Chris Monroe
Cars 108
Cars 108
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Michigan State Police cruiser caught the whole accident on video. In the early morning hours of July 17th, 2022, a Michigan State Police trooper caught a wild accident on video. While driving at a high rate of speed, the driver lost control of the vehicle. Seconds after, the dashcam of...

wcrz.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan State Police trooper on way to emergency call hit by suspected drunken driver

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI – A suspected drunken driver was arrested Tuesday evening after crashing into a Michigan State Police patrol car on its way to an emergency call. A trooper was dispatched to an emergency call in Livingston County shortly after 6 p.m. July 19, and was going south on Old U.S. 23 near the area of Grand River Avenue in a marked vehicle with its emergency lights on when a northbound vehicle making a left turn from the highway crossed into his path and crashed into the patrol car, according to Michigan State Police.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
Fox17

17-year-old dies in Ionia County ORV accident

OTISCO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 17-year-old Greenville resident is dead after an ORV accident in Otisco Township Tuesday afternoon. The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office says the 17-year-old driver and an 18-year-old Belding passenger were riding an ORV near Long Rake Road on Hock Road when the vehicle flipped over.
IONIA COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
bigrapidsdailynews.com

Three injured in Big Rapids Township accident

Three people were taken to the hospital with injuries following a two car crash in Big Rapids Township Monday night. The Mecosta Co. Sheriff's office says an investigation found that a 18-year old woman from Stanwood was traveling eastbound on 12 mile rd when she disregarded the stop sign at Northland Dr. and hit a northbound vehicle on Northland Dr. being driven by a 37-year old man from Big Rapids.
BIG RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msp#Dashcam#Michigan State Police
iheart.com

ORV crash near Belding leaves one dead, one injured

OTISCO TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Ionia County Sheriff's Office says a teenager was killed, while another was injured in an off-road crash Tuesday evening on Hock Road northeast of Belding. The names of the 17-year-old , who was pronounced dead at the scene, and the injured 18-year-old have not been...
BELDING, MI
Fox17

Sheriff: Woman pulled from water at Oval Beach, rescued by civilians

SAUGATUCK, Mich. — A water rescue took place at Saugatuck’s Oval Beach. The Allegan County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a 78-year-old woman fell into the water after experiencing a medical emergency. By the time officers arrived at the beach, bystanders had already jumped into help, pulling the woman...
SAUGATUCK, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
townbroadcast.com

Commercial structure fire reported in Martin Village

Martin Township Fire & Rescue Wednesday morning was reporting a commercial structure fire within the Village of Martin, which also summoned the Wayland Fire Department and Gun Plain Township Fire Department. The scene was cleared shortly afterward and there were no reports of injuries or damage.
WAYLAND, MI
CBS Detroit

76-Year-Old Northern Michigan Man Admits Leaving Pipe Bombs At Stores

BAY CITY, Mich., (AP) — A 76-year-old northern Michigan man pleaded guilty Monday to leaving two pipe bombs outside cellphone stores in Cheboygan and Sault Ste. Marie, federal prosecutors announced. John Douglas Allen of Whittemore entered the plea in federal court in Bay City. He faces up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced, which is scheduled for Nov. 9. Allen admitted that on Sept. 15, 2021, he placed pipe bombs containing shrapnel outside an AT&T store in Sault Ste. Marie and outside a Verizon store in Cheboygan, prosecutors said. Both pipe bombs contained a note demanding $5 million. Video footage taken from the stores and nearby businesses captured his actions. Allen also pleaded guilty to placing letters containing threats aimed at telecommunications providers at cell towers ion the Upper Peninsula. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
BAY CITY, MI
Fox17

Traffic lights in NW Grand Rapids back on after losing power

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Traffic lights in northwest Grand Rapids were without power Tuesday morning, but the city of Grand Rapids informs us that the power is back on. The city of Grand Rapids says the problem arose when its primary circuit on Richmond Street tripped. We’re told that...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Motorcyclist rear-ended on U.S. 31 while yielding to ambulance

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI — A motorcyclist yielding to an ambulance was injured when he was struck from behind by another vehicle, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office reports. At 8:17 p.m. Saturday, July 16, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a crash involving a car and a motorcycle on southbound U.S. 31 at James Street in Holland Township.
Cars 108

Cars 108

Burton, MI
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Cars 108 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy