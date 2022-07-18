ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boothbay, ME

Bureaucratic overreach continues

 2 days ago

My friend Bill Pearson’s July 14 article on the bridge’s MDOT hearing illustrates why it’s so frustrating and costly and to get anything done today. Our 85-year-old Southport Bridge barely gets a ‘fair’ rating in a number of...

boothbayregister.com

Problems continue for Barters Island Bridge

For nearly a year, the new Barters Island Bridge hasn’t worked as planned. The bridge reopened last August, but its continued mechanical problem has caused several long traffic delays. On July 13, Boothbay Town Manager Dan Bryer reported federal and state officials contemplating closing the bridge to boat traffic. “Operators can open the bridge so boats can pass by, but there is a problem in closing it. Ever since it opened, there is a problem closing it causing delays of 90-120 minutes,” he told selectmen during the bimonthly meeting.
BOOTHBAY, ME
boothbayregister.com

Boothbay reappoints officials

On July 13, Boothbay selectmen unanimously reappointed nine municipal officials to new three-year terms: Jeanne Fuller, Stephen Malcom and Richard Perkins, board of appeals; William Wright and Bruce Bowler, planning board; Joseph “Jody” Lewis, Boothbay Region Refuse Disposal District; Charles Fuller and Lee “Rusty” Court, port committee; and Stanley Barter Jr., shellfish committee.
BOOTHBAY, ME
boothbayregister.com

Bridge

Coming home to the ranch from the Harbor, my old Jetta and I landed fourth in line at the Southport bridge. It was a delightfully wonderful evening as many are this time of year and our brief pause at the Golden Gate felt quite relaxing. I could see around and through the trees to the north that a dandy sunset was in process.
SOUTHPORT, ME
boothbayregister.com

Lincoln County Dems meet July 28 with panel on Dobbs Decision

The Lincoln County Democratic Committee (LCDC) has announced that it will hold its next meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 28, via Zoom and not as a hybrid meeting as previously announced. A special panel, followed by Q&A, has been arranged to focus on the topic “Post-Roe Nation: What...
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
boothbayregister.com

July 20 update: Midcoast adds 13 new COVID-19 cases

AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
MAINE STATE
boothbayregister.com

Concerned about proposed oyster farm

For those who may not be aware, a hearing is taking place on July 27 at the Maine Division of Marine Resources office in West Boothbay Harbor to consider a 6-acre oyster farm lease application positioned at the entrance to Pleasant Cove. While the fundamental threat to recreational use of...
BOOTHBAY, ME
boothbayregister.com

LincolnHealth reports 53 new COVID-19 cases July 4-18

LincolnHealth reported 23 new COVID-19 cases for the week of July 4 and 30 for the week of July 11. The cases came from 249 tests for the former and 219 for the latter weeks. The under-18 population remains stable in the lower single digits making up for a fraction of cases over the past two months.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
boothbayregister.com

Free breakfast and lunch for every Maine child

Summer in Maine can be a fun and relaxing time – especially if you’re a student on school break. The summers I spent exploring our great outdoors when I was a kid are some of my most cherished memories. But for many kids, summer can also be a stressful time, especially if school is your only source of reliable nutrition. No child should have to worry about where their next meal is coming from, but the sad reality is that one in six Maine children experience food insecurity, which can have negative impacts on their health, cognitive development and overall wellbeing.
MAINE STATE
boothbayregister.com

Bayville Buzz

Wow, where does the time go? I’m sure there is some reasonable explanation why summer goes by so much faster than winter. Maybe when Einstein said time was relative, that’s what he was thinking about. Anyway, what amazing weather! The lawns are brown, the flowers are thirsty, but at this point, I don’t think many are complaining.
BAYVILLE, ME
boothbayregister.com

LifeFlight responds to medical emergency

LifeFlight of Maine responded to a medical emergency around 8:43 a.m. in Boothbay Harbor. The helicopter landed at Boothbay Region High School’s Sherman Field where first responders awaited to help with transport. Details of the emergency are not available.
BOOTHBAY, ME
boothbayregister.com

Sheriff responds to question about ‘Uvalde’ situation

Lincoln County Sheriff Todd Brackett was diplomatic in responding to a question on how local law enforcement would have handled the Uvalde, Texas active shooter incident. On May 24, an active shooter entered a Uvalde elementary school and killed 19 students and two teachers and wounded 17 others. On July 15, Commissioner Mary Trescott asked Brackett what he thought about how Texas law enforcement handled the situation.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
boothbayregister.com

New study: Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens generates nearly $42 million per year in economic impact

Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens (CMBG) announced today that it contributed $41.9 million to Maine’s economic growth in 2021, citing a new study by Stepwise Data Research. This includes more than $15.2 million in total earnings and 490 direct and indirect jobs. Within Lincoln County alone, CMBG supported $24.5 million in business output, $8.8 million in total earnings, and 310 total jobs.
MAINE STATE
boothbayregister.com

ANTIQUE AUTO DAY THIS SATURDAY

Enjoy a Vintage Car Show on the Village Green with museum admission. Auto entry (includes admission for 2) = $10 | train rides offered for additional $5 pp. Auto Entry proceeds to benefit The Boothbay Railway Village Antique Auto Museum. Gate opens for car entries at 8am, show opens at...
BOOTHBAY, ME
boothbayregister.com

Midcoast Humane to hold ribbon-cutting ceremony, grand opening

On Saturday, July 23, Midcoast Humane will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony and grand opening celebration for its new animal sheltering facility in Brunswick. The ribbon-cutting will begin at 10:30 a.m. and the grand opening is at 11 a.m. at the new facility at 5 Industrial Parkway. Construction on the...
BRUNSWICK, ME
boothbayregister.com

Sprucewold Column: Places to go, things to do, and more

It’s the season for the company of loved ones and friends and there is so much to do if you are so inclined. The Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens is the first place we take our guests on a quest to find all the trolls. Lunch at the Trevett Store to follow and if all the tables are full we take our purchases to Knickercane Island. Barrett’s Park in town and Hendricks Head, on Southport Island. Those beaches are a must visit. Barrett’s for wide open spaces and swimming in Linekin Bay and Hendricks Head for the lighthouse and swimming in the Atlantic Ocean. Depending on location either the Lobster Wharf or the Southport General Store for lunch.
BOOTHBAY, ME
boothbayregister.com

‘The Color Purple’ - the musical at MSMT

Maine State Music Theatre will open the musical adaptation of Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel “The Color Purple” on July 21 and run the show through Aug. 6. The most inspirational show of MSMT’s summer season, the production includes a joyous Grammy Award-winning score featuring jazz, ragtime, gospel, African music and blues.
BRUNSWICK, ME
boothbayregister.com

Lincoln Babe Ruth defeats Bath

The Lincoln Babe Ruth baseball team defeated Bath on Wednesday, July 13 and Thursday, July 14 in Bath. In the first 5-3 win, Adam Harkins, the Lincoln head coach said, “The boys put together a great game tonight, great in the field and at the plate. Big night for our pitchers striking out 16 between our starter Liam Thomas “LT” Jacobs with 10 and a strong closer from Aiden Sanborn with six. The game was scoreless until the fourth, getting out trouble in two innings with bases loaded. Our bats were hot forcing Bath to make plays, which they really did a nice job.”
BATH, ME
boothbayregister.com

Visit the Maine Art Gallery during Wiscasset’s Art Walk

The Maine Art Gallery’s fourth show of the season, “Surroundings,” features Liz Hoag, Justine Lasdin-Springer, Lin Lisberger, and Paige Taylor, with paintings that illustrate the ways in which they view their surroundings. In works that range from photographic representations to abstract interpretations, the artists respond to everyday scenes in the world around us.
WISCASSET, ME
boothbayregister.com

Rev. Canon Victoria Sirota to lead services at All Saints

Searsmont, Maine resident, the Rev. Canon Victoria Sirota will be leading worship at All Saints by-the-Sea chapel for the first time this summer. We are delighted for her to share her rich ministry with us at the service of Holy Communion at 8 a.m. on July 24 and at both 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. services on July 31. She will preside at the service of Morning Prayer at 10 a.m. on July 24. Our resident organist, an accomplished church organist and world renown recitalist, Mr. Henry Lowe, will continue to provide music at all services. People of all faiths are invited to attend the services. Coffee hour will be offered after the 10 a.m. service both Sundays.
SEARSMONT, ME
boothbayregister.com

Southport Junior Yacht Club

There were mixed conditions for sailing this week at the Southport Yacht Club, but we still got on the water every day for an excellent sail! We welcomed Alastair Ayandele, Desmond Ayandele, Reese Huff, Avery Hughson, Jack Hughson, Rowan Morrison, Cyrus O’connolly, Fergus O’connolly, Elisabeth Rutler, Jenna Smith, Robert Strange to the morning class this week. These eleven new sailors jumped into Cozy Harbor and rushed to the kitchen for hot chocolate before their first-morning sailing! On Friday, we all sailed to Five Islands, and along the way, we saw seals and porpoises!
SOUTHPORT, ME

