Bureaucratic overreach continues

It’s the season for the company of loved ones and friends and there is so much to do if you are so inclined. The Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens is the first place we take our guests on a quest to find all the trolls. Lunch at the Trevett Store to follow and if all the tables are full we take our purchases to Knickercane Island. Barrett’s Park in town and Hendricks Head, on Southport Island. Those beaches are a must visit. Barrett’s for wide open spaces and swimming in Linekin Bay and Hendricks Head for the lighthouse and swimming in the Atlantic Ocean. Depending on location either the Lobster Wharf or the Southport General Store for lunch.

BOOTHBAY, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO