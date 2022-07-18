Bureaucratic overreach continues

There were mixed conditions for sailing this week at the Southport Yacht Club, but we still got on the water every day for an excellent sail! We welcomed Alastair Ayandele, Desmond Ayandele, Reese Huff, Avery Hughson, Jack Hughson, Rowan Morrison, Cyrus O’connolly, Fergus O’connolly, Elisabeth Rutler, Jenna Smith, Robert Strange to the morning class this week. These eleven new sailors jumped into Cozy Harbor and rushed to the kitchen for hot chocolate before their first-morning sailing! On Friday, we all sailed to Five Islands, and along the way, we saw seals and porpoises!
