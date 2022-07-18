Deputies find missing woman in Lake County swamp

Five people were arrested in Benzie County after Michigan State Police and the Benzie County Sheriff’s Office broke up a drug deal, according to Traverse Narcotics Team. Detectives from the Traverse Narcotics Team and Straits Area Narcotics Team identified a place in Beulah where they suspected a drug deal to occur, according to TNT. A trooper from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post and Benzie County Deputies were able to stop both the vehicles at the location and investigate further. According to TNT, fentanyl was located in one vehicle while the other had cash seized.

BENZIE COUNTY, MI ・ 7 HOURS AGO