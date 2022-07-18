ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, MI

Deputies find missing woman in Lake County swamp

By Julie Norwood
Lake County Star
Lake County Star
 2 days ago
CHERRY VALLEY TWP. — A report of a missing 34-year-old female in Lake County over the weekend has a happy ending. About 12:40 a.m. Saturday, July 16, deputies with the...

Huron Daily Tribune

Lost and alone: Woman recounts getting lost in Lake County swamp

CHERRY VALLEY TWP. — For those who know the thick dense woods and tangling swampland in Cherry Valley Township and surrounding area, it can be very tricky to maneuver. When Andrea Huntley, who's evening Friday fishing trip on the Baldwin River turned into a harrowing experience ending up miles away on foot from where her truck was, the first sign of rescuers early Saturday morning was a great relief.
LAKE COUNTY, MI
bigrapidsnews.com

No borders: County sheriffs join to find missing LeRoy boy

OSCEOLA COUNTY — When Lake County Sheriff Rich Martin received a call from the emergency management director of Osceola County, he was in his car within minutes to help find a missing child. "We went over there and tried to help the best we could," Martin said. "Fortunately we...
Lake County Star

Lake County Star

Lake County, MI
The Lake County Star covers local news, sports, business, politics, and community events within the Lake County Michigan Area.

