Trump-backed candidate's election claims in Macomb County 'unfounded,' state police probe finds

Republican Eileen Kowall (current Commissioner of District 6, which encompasses White Lake Township and a portion of Waterford Township) and Republican Bob Hoffman (current commissioner of District 2 for Groveland, Highland, Holly, Rose and Springfield Townships, and the Village of Holly) find themselves facing each other in the August 2 primary election for the new District 7 county commissioner seat. The redistricted area includes Brandon, Groveland, Holly, Rose, and Springfield townships, the villages of Holly and Ortonville, and portions of Highland and White Lake townships, and the entire portion of the City of Fenton within Oakland County. Running on the other side of the ticket is Democrat Kristen Watt, who co-founded a community action network called Holly ACTS (Action, Community Transformation, Solidarity), was elected to the non-partisan of seat of Holly Township Library Board Trustee, and helped coordinate the first Holly Pride event. All three candidates agreed to answer the following questions posed by The Spinal Column.

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI ・ 20 HOURS AGO