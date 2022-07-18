ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb County, MI

Trump-backed candidate's election claims in Macomb County 'unfounded,' state police probe finds

Detroit News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLansing — Claims from a Michigan House candidate of fraud in the 2020 presidential election were "unfounded" and based, in part, on statements from voters who were confused about how they cast their ballots, according to a state police probe. Michigan State Police reports obtained by The Detroit...

www.detroitnews.com

Comments / 26

just one
2d ago

Now I know that all republicans don’t lie, I have friends that are republicans that don’t lie, maybe they should run for office, we used to have a good two party system that worked together to do the best things for the country, and they didn’t carry guns in their political ads, gosh I miss the good old days.

Reply
10
Evelena Scott
1d ago

"Confused about how they cast their ballots?" - Of the video I've seen, it was never a misunderstanding of how they cast their ballot, it was always vehicles in the night with ballots, a spike in numbers in the middle of the night, finding ballots in ditches, and being kicked out of the Detroit location where they were counting.

Reply
7
Sim S
1d ago

9000 proven dead votes in Michigan for Biden according to the democrat governor as she laughed and said it was too late to do anything about it

Reply(2)
6
Related
bridgemi.com

Michigan election conspiracies crumble as canvass, sheriff probe sputter

LANSING — A St. Clair County voter who says she backed Donald Trump in 2020 is considering legal action against a Trump-endorsed legislative candidate who publicly accused her of voter fraud, she told Bridge Michigan Wednesday. The false allegation from Republican state House hopeful Jacky Eubanks of Chesterfield Township...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Macomb County, MI
Local
Michigan Elections
Chesterfield Township, MI
Government
Macomb County, MI
Elections
Local
Michigan Government
City
Chesterfield Township, MI
Macomb County, MI
Government
Detroit News

Eastpointe man accused of stealing state lawmaker's identity to stand trial

A 24-year-old Macomb County man accused of stealing a state representative’s identity is slated to stand trial, the Michigan Attorney General's Office announced Tuesday. Christopher Still faced a hearing Tuesday in Eastpointe's 38th District Court, records show. Judge Kathleen Galen bound him over to Macomb County Circuit Court. He...
EASTPOINTE, MI
wdet.org

How redistricting has changed Macomb County’s political landscape

The election landscape in Macomb County appears to be changing following redistricting. While the county still leans conservative, redistricting has increased diversity — creating new dimensions in its upcoming races. For instance, in the newly drawn 10th Congressional District polling indicates candidate Carl Marlinga, who holds a large lead...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
michiganradio.org

Michigan's race for governor: Meet GOP candidate Garrett Soldano

Michigan's primary election is August 2. There are five candidates trying to win the Republican Party's nomination to challenge Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer in the November election. As part of Michigan Radio's Election 2022 coverage, we're speaking to those candidates on Morning Edition. Garrett Soldano is a chiropractor and owns...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Spinal Column

Two current county commissioners battle for redistricted District 7 seat

Republican Eileen Kowall (current Commissioner of District 6, which encompasses White Lake Township and a portion of Waterford Township) and Republican Bob Hoffman (current commissioner of District 2 for Groveland, Highland, Holly, Rose and Springfield Townships, and the Village of Holly) find themselves facing each other in the August 2 primary election for the new District 7 county commissioner seat. The redistricted area includes Brandon, Groveland, Holly, Rose, and Springfield townships, the villages of Holly and Ortonville, and portions of Highland and White Lake townships, and the entire portion of the City of Fenton within Oakland County. Running on the other side of the ticket is Democrat Kristen Watt, who co-founded a community action network called Holly ACTS (Action, Community Transformation, Solidarity), was elected to the non-partisan of seat of Holly Township Library Board Trustee, and helped coordinate the first Holly Pride event. All three candidates agreed to answer the following questions posed by The Spinal Column.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Fraud#Election Local#Legislature#Politics Local#The Detroit News#Republican#Democrat#The Michigan House#The Michigan State Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Detroit News

GOP governor hopefuls spar over Trump's potential endorsement in primary race

Rochester — Michigan's Republican candidates for governor clashed Wednesday night over former President Donald Trump's potential endorsement and who would be the most competitive against Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The five GOP hopefuls covered education and economic development as they debated for about an hour on the campus of...
DETROIT, MI
Fox17

Governor Whitmer signs bill renaming part of US-131 after Sgt. Proxmire

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed a series of bills honoring fallen military personnel and law enforcement officials with highways renamed after them. One of the signed bills renames a section of US-131 after Sgt. Ryan Proxmire, who was shot and killed during a chase in Kalamazoo County last year. That section, between West U Avenue and mile marker 35, will be renamed to “Sergeant Ryan J. Proxmire Memorial Highway.”
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

76-Year-Old Northern Michigan Man Admits Leaving Pipe Bombs At Stores

BAY CITY, Mich., (AP) — A 76-year-old northern Michigan man pleaded guilty Monday to leaving two pipe bombs outside cellphone stores in Cheboygan and Sault Ste. Marie, federal prosecutors announced. John Douglas Allen of Whittemore entered the plea in federal court in Bay City. He faces up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced, which is scheduled for Nov. 9. Allen admitted that on Sept. 15, 2021, he placed pipe bombs containing shrapnel outside an AT&T store in Sault Ste. Marie and outside a Verizon store in Cheboygan, prosecutors said. Both pipe bombs contained a note demanding $5 million. Video footage taken from the stores and nearby businesses captured his actions. Allen also pleaded guilty to placing letters containing threats aimed at telecommunications providers at cell towers ion the Upper Peninsula. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
BAY CITY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy