Caleb Huynh, a 14-year-old from the Atlanta area, has cerebral palsy and always wanted to go to the beach and touch the water. Enter the Make-a-Wish Foundation, which set his family up at a house in Palm Harbor so they could be closer to the water. And when Palm Harbor Fire Rescue heard that Caleb was in town, they paid him a visit July 14, bringing fire trucks to the house, spraying water explaining the apparatus and gear.

CLEARWATER, FL ・ 14 HOURS AGO