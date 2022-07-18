ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boothbay Harbor, ME

Withdrew objection

boothbayregister.com
 2 days ago

The Boothbay Harbor Board of Appeals received a letter on Jan. 13, 2022 from the Maine DEP stating that it had “received materials” related to the Waterfront Preservation “Park and Marina building permit”. The DEP found that our parking area was non-compliant with state law because the parking lot was not...

www.boothbayregister.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
boothbayregister.com

Concerned about proposed oyster farm

For those who may not be aware, a hearing is taking place on July 27 at the Maine Division of Marine Resources office in West Boothbay Harbor to consider a 6-acre oyster farm lease application positioned at the entrance to Pleasant Cove. While the fundamental threat to recreational use of...
BOOTHBAY, ME
boothbayregister.com

Maine housing sales affected by rising interest rates; values up 16.4% in June

The housing market in Maine is beginning to feel the effects of rising interest rates. Sales of single-family existing homes declined 9.83 percent last month, according to Maine Listings. The statewide median sales price (MSP) hit $360,825 in June 2022— an increase of 16.4 percent compared to June 2021. The MSP indicates that half of the homes were sold for more and half sold for less.
MAINE STATE
boothbayregister.com

New study: Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens generates nearly $42 million per year in economic impact

Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens (CMBG) announced today that it contributed $41.9 million to Maine’s economic growth in 2021, citing a new study by Stepwise Data Research. This includes more than $15.2 million in total earnings and 490 direct and indirect jobs. Within Lincoln County alone, CMBG supported $24.5 million in business output, $8.8 million in total earnings, and 310 total jobs.
MAINE STATE
boothbayregister.com

LifeFlight responds to medical emergency

LifeFlight of Maine responded to a medical emergency around 8:43 a.m. in Boothbay Harbor. The helicopter landed at Boothbay Region High School’s Sherman Field where first responders awaited to help with transport. Details of the emergency are not available.
BOOTHBAY, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Boothbay Harbor, ME
Government
Local
Maine Government
City
Boothbay Harbor, ME
City
Boothbay, ME
boothbayregister.com

Free breakfast and lunch for every Maine child

Summer in Maine can be a fun and relaxing time – especially if you’re a student on school break. The summers I spent exploring our great outdoors when I was a kid are some of my most cherished memories. But for many kids, summer can also be a stressful time, especially if school is your only source of reliable nutrition. No child should have to worry about where their next meal is coming from, but the sad reality is that one in six Maine children experience food insecurity, which can have negative impacts on their health, cognitive development and overall wellbeing.
MAINE STATE
boothbayregister.com

American Legion Post 36

Last Friday, July 15, the USCG Station Boothbay Harbor held their Change of Command ceremony at the Station. Change of Commands are often bittersweet in that you have to say good-bye to the person who is being relieved but you get to welcome the new officer in charge. As we all know, BMC (“Chief”) Adam Smart has been the Officer-in-Charge for the past four years. We all know Adam since he has been such a vibrant presence in the community, volunteering in his free time, supporting so many important activities. Of course, he wasn’t alone, Deborah, his wife of 14 years, and their daughters Allison (12) and Emily (6) were often at his side. The Change-of-Command ceremony was followed by the Retirement Ceremony for Chief Smart! Now this is the good news, he and his family are not leaving our community! So now we welcome Retired Chief Adam Smart and that puts a big smile on all of our faces! Now, the “sweet” part of the Change of Command is that we get to welcome the new Officer-in-Charge, BMC Ryan Smith! Chief Smith, a native of Acton, Maine enlisted in the Coast Guard in 2005. He has served on the USCG Cutter Vigilant and various positions ashore including his last tour as Operations Officer CG Station South Portland. So, welcome, Chief Smith!
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
boothbayregister.com

Artist to gift winners of BHYC Regatta and Shipyard Cup Classics Challenge

Ed Brown’s Wharfside Gallery is proud to be among the sponsors of the 2022 Boothbay Harbor Yacht Club Regatta and 2022 Shipyard Cup Classics Challenge. “We are excited to be participating as a sponsor and are proud that Boothbay Harbor and the Boothbay Harbor Yacht Club are holding such wonderful event with these world class racing yachts," Brown said.
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
boothbayregister.com

Memorial service for James C. Harriger Jr.

A memorial service will be held for James C. Harriger Jr., who passed away on April 20, will be held on Saturday, Aug. 6 at 11 a.m. at the Congregational Church of Boothbay Harbor, 125 Townsend Ave., Boothbay Harbor. There will be a reception afterwards downstairs in the church. Hall...
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Land Use#Waterfront Park#Building Permits#Waterfront Preservation#Fish Motel#The Planning Board#Foaa
boothbayregister.com

It’s still baseball in my heart

The summer of 1967 was when I got interested in baseball. Growing up in New England (Boothbay Harbor, Maine to be exact), my family would gather around the TV during the summer months and watch as the “Cardiac Kids,” the Boston Red Sox, kept us and the region enthralled by capturing the American League pennant in one of the tightest races in MLB history. The Tigers, White Sox and Twins were all in the race until the final week but the Red Sox won out to face the vaunted St. Louis Cardinals in the World Series. Yaz and company fell to Bob Gibson and company in seven games but I was hooked.
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy