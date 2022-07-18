Withdrew objection

Last Friday, July 15, the USCG Station Boothbay Harbor held their Change of Command ceremony at the Station. Change of Commands are often bittersweet in that you have to say good-bye to the person who is being relieved but you get to welcome the new officer in charge. As we all know, BMC (“Chief”) Adam Smart has been the Officer-in-Charge for the past four years. We all know Adam since he has been such a vibrant presence in the community, volunteering in his free time, supporting so many important activities. Of course, he wasn’t alone, Deborah, his wife of 14 years, and their daughters Allison (12) and Emily (6) were often at his side. The Change-of-Command ceremony was followed by the Retirement Ceremony for Chief Smart! Now this is the good news, he and his family are not leaving our community! So now we welcome Retired Chief Adam Smart and that puts a big smile on all of our faces! Now, the “sweet” part of the Change of Command is that we get to welcome the new Officer-in-Charge, BMC Ryan Smith! Chief Smith, a native of Acton, Maine enlisted in the Coast Guard in 2005. He has served on the USCG Cutter Vigilant and various positions ashore including his last tour as Operations Officer CG Station South Portland. So, welcome, Chief Smith!

