Darrick Ellis Traywick, age 29, of Devers, Texas, passed away early afternoon Friday, July 15, 2022, in a tragic work accident. He was born in Beaumont, Texas, Sept. 18, 1992. Darrick was a giving husband, father, son, brother and friend to all. Darrick never met a stranger. His smile and energy were contagious and everyone that knew him loved him. You could always find him on his tractor or in the woods. Darrick was the happiest when he was outside working, if something needed to be done he was the first guy on the job and the last person to leave.

DEVERS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO