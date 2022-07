The summer of 1967 was when I got interested in baseball. Growing up in New England (Boothbay Harbor, Maine to be exact), my family would gather around the TV during the summer months and watch as the “Cardiac Kids,” the Boston Red Sox, kept us and the region enthralled by capturing the American League pennant in one of the tightest races in MLB history. The Tigers, White Sox and Twins were all in the race until the final week but the Red Sox won out to face the vaunted St. Louis Cardinals in the World Series. Yaz and company fell to Bob Gibson and company in seven games but I was hooked.

