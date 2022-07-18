Better Call Saul Showrunner: Season 6 Episode 9 Answers "So Many Questions"

Part of the fun of watching the prequel Better Call Saul has been seeing how Bob Odenkirk’s Saul Goodman (born Jimmy McGill) was first entangled with some of the most iconic characters of Breaking Bad, Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks) and Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito). But part of the agony came from wondering why one of BCS’s most important characters—Saul’s wife and eager conspirator, Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn)—was not part of Breaking Bad. The closer we got to the end of the series (just four episodes left!), the more agonizing the question became: Why did she seemingly vanish from Saul’s life by the time he meets Walter White? Considering the show’s high body count, her prospects seemed dire. Last night’s episode, “Fun and Games,” finally provided the answer to the question, “Where did Kim go?”

