Better Call Saul Showrunner: Season 6 Episode 9 Answers "So Many Questions"

By Cameron Bonomolo
ComicBook
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarning: this story contains spoilers for Better Call Saul Season 6 Part 2. It's not all fun and games for the Goodmans on Monday's Better Call Saul. In the first half of the final season, Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) and wife Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn) executed their plan to ruin...

comicbook.com

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 Reveals Howard Hamlin and Lalo Salamanca’s Connection to ‘Breaking Bad’

For weeks, Better Call Saul fans have wondered how Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) and Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn) would deal with Howard Hamlin’s (Patrick Fabian) body. Now, we finally have the answer. Find out how Howard’s death is covered up in the Better Call Saul Season 6 episode “Point and Shoot.” What’s more, the episode reveals Howard and Lalo Salamanca’s (Tony Dalton) connection to Breaking Bad.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Better Call Saul’ Star Rhea Seehorn Reacts To Kim’s Surprising Decision in Episode 9

Each episode of “Better Call Saul” Season 6 gets better and better, with more bombs dropping that lead up to Jimmy McGill’s conversion to Saul Goodman. The AMC TV series returned on Monday with a quieter but no less impactful episode. We saw Gus Fring dealing with the fallout of Lalo Salamanca’s death. And we witnessed Kim Wexler and Jimmy’s attempts to move on from Howard Hamlin’s murder in their home. They even attend Howard’s funeral, narrowly escaping after a confrontation with Howard’s widow, Cheryl. She suspects there was more to Howard’s death than suicide, but Kim and Jimmy convince her that his drug problem was real.
TV SERIES
Parade

'Virgin River' Season 5 Release Date, Cast, Episode Count and More

Virgin River Season 4 just dropped, and we're already clamoring for news on Virgin River Season 5. The cozy Netflix drama is a perfect comfort show: Addictive but sugary, like a jar full of snickerdoodles you can't put down. In September 2021, stars Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson revealed the...
TV SERIES
Cinemablend

Ahead Of Reprising Breaking Bad's Jesse, Aaron Paul Just Landed Another Truly Disturbing TV Show

With Better Call Saul now in its final stretch, with several big deaths and twists having already heightened the stakes in its sixth season, fans are extremely eager to see how Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul will finally appear anew as Walter White and Jesse Pinkman, respectively. But before we can witness what will presumably be another depressing peek into Jesse’s tumultuous life, Paul has landed a new role on another series that has long been known for disturbing the shit out of its viewers: Black Mirror.
TV SERIES
GQMagazine

We Finally Know Why Kim Wexler Wasn't on ‘Breaking Bad’

Part of the fun of watching the prequel Better Call Saul has been seeing how Bob Odenkirk’s Saul Goodman (born Jimmy McGill) was first entangled with some of the most iconic characters of Breaking Bad, Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks) and Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito). But part of the agony came from wondering why one of BCS’s most important characters—Saul’s wife and eager conspirator, Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn)—was not part of Breaking Bad. The closer we got to the end of the series (just four episodes left!), the more agonizing the question became: Why did she seemingly vanish from Saul’s life by the time he meets Walter White? Considering the show’s high body count, her prospects seemed dire. Last night’s episode, “Fun and Games,” finally provided the answer to the question, “Where did Kim go?”
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Walking Dead Showrunner Previews Daryl and Carol's Roles in Last Episodes

The Walking Dead may have started with Rick Grimes, but it will finish with Daryl and Carol. The characters played by Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride are the only walker apocalypse survivors to appear on all 11 seasons of The Walking Dead, which will conclude with the last eight episodes airing this October on AMC. But before the zombie drama rides into the sunset — and before Reedus rides solo in the Daryl Dixon spinoff that will no longer co-star McBride — Daryl and Carol are ride or die when our heroes lead the charge against the Commonwealth.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Better Call Saul’s’ Rhea Seehorn & Co-Creator Peter Gould On Kim Wexler’s Fate, Tonight’s Seminal Episode & The Beginning Of The End: “It’s Nothing But Bananas From Here On Out”

SPOILER ALERT: This article contains details of tonight’s “Fun and Games” episode of the final season of Better Call Saul. ’s Kim Wexler says to Bob Odenkirk’s Saul Goodman in tonight’s fifth to last episode of AMC’s Better Call Saul. “That’s not it,” the recently Emmy-nominated actress adds. “We are bad for each other.”
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘Better Call Saul’ Review: A Mournful ‘Fun and Games’ Watches Everyone Fail to Fix What’s Broken

[Editor’s Note: The following review contains spoilers for “Better Call Saul” Season 6, Episode 9, “Fun and Games.”]. For as much as “Better Call Saul” has functioned as a prequel, one of its undeniable strengths has been looking at what happens when the smoke clears. It’s a show that rises to its most harrowing moments, as the past few weeks have shown. The latest chapter, “Fun and Games,” is a different kind of trick, the ability to embed that same kind of stomach-dropping firepower in a handful of conversations. It’s an hour of faces of people forced to reckon with what’s now broken in their own lives, whether or not they fully blame themselves for doing the actual breaking.
TV SERIES
EW.com

Better Call Saul producer teases Jimmy and Kim's next move, 'big, weird swings' to come

Jimmy and Kim had a plan to take Howard down a few pegs. And then Lalo just… took him out. ) in the midseason finale of Better Call Saul, they were standing in horror and shock over Howard's dead body, the slap-dastardly work of Lalo (Tony Dalton). What figurative and literal mess have the duo gotten themselves into? The picture gets both murkier and clearer when the first of the last six episodes, titled "Point and Shoot," is unveiled on Monday night.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Showrunner Reveals Season 24 Premiere Title

Law & Order: SVU will premiere its 24th season on September 22, 2022. Graziano took to Instagram to announce the episode with a post of the season premiere’s script. David Graziano co-wrote the script along with Julie Martin. According to a picture of the script, the first episode this season will be called “The One You Feed.”
TV SERIES

