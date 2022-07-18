ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Woman killed near 72nd and Greenfield: medical examiner

By FOX6 News Digital Team
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County medical examiner has confirmed...

www.fox6now.com

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee homicide suspect dead after shooting self, officials say

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County medical examiner said the suspect wanted in connection to a Wednesday homicide on the city's south side died at the hospital after shooting himself in the head. Police first responded to a business near 34th and National around 2:10 p.m. where a 49-year-old Milwaukee woman...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Police: 33-year-old Kenosha resident killed in car crash

KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Kenosha police say a 33-year-old resident was killed in a car crash Wednesday, July 20. Authorities say it happened near 30th Avenue and 14th Lane Wednesday morning. The roadway was temporarily closed but has since reopened. An investigation is underway. This is a developing story....
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

MPD squad involved in crash; striking driver ran red light

MILWAUKEE - Two people were taken into custody Tuesday, July 19 following a crash involving a Milwaukee Police Department squad car. It happened around 4:21 p.m. near 27th and Vliet. According to police, the striking vehicle disregarded the red traffic signal at W. Vliet Street and struck an occupied MPD...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Double fatal shooting in Milwaukee; domestic related: police

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Police are investigating a double fatal shooting that occurred Tuesday, July 19 near 39th and Center. It happened at approximately 10:32 p.m. Officers responded to a Welfare of Citizen call for service. Upon arrival, officers discovered two deceased victims inside the residence. Victim #1, a 20-year-old Milwaukee...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine wrong-way crash; 3 hurt, driver to be charged

RACINE, Wis. - Racine police are investigating a crash that happened Tuesday, July 19 near Durand Avenue and Kentucky Street. Police were called to the scene around 9 p.m. Upon arrival, officers learned that a 20-year-old man, and his 29-year-old male passenger, were traveling westbound on Durand Avenue in the eastbound lanes. The 20-year-old man struck an eastbound vehicle head-on – which was operated by a 58-year-old man.
RACINE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee police investigating early morning fatal stabbing

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal stabbing early Wednesday morning. According to police, officers responded to the area of N. 13th St. and W. Granada St. around 3 a.m. A 20-year-old Milwaukee man suffered a fatal stab injury, and despite life-saving efforts, the victim died at...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Walworth County crash; 1 dead, 2 hurt in Town of Spring Prairie

TOWN OF SPRING PRAIRIE, Wis. - The Walworth County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal crash that happened in the Town of Spring Prairie on Wednesday morning, July 20. Officials say around 8:30 a.m., deputies were dispatched to an automobile crash at the intersection of State Highway 11 and County Highway JS. Deputies located a blue vehicle with significant front end damage in the westbound traffic lane and a silver vehicle off the roadway.
WALWORTH COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha fatal crash; portion of 30th Avenue closed

KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Wednesday, July 20 on 30th Avenue. At this time, 30th Avenue is closed between 12th Street, which is County HWY E and 15th Street. Please use an alternate route. This closure could be awhile.
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine County road rage: Woman arrested; 2 children in car

RACINE, Wis. - The Racine County Sheriff's Office is shared video and pictures following a road rage incident that happened on southbound I-94 on Tuesday, July 19. Officials say around 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, the Racine County Communications Center received a 911 call of a reckless driver on I-94. A person was waiving a firearm and nearly ran the called, a 51-year-old Milwaukee man, off the road. Deputies responded to the area and located the offending vehicle.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Oak Creek house fire; no injuries reported

OAK CREEK, Wis. - Oak Creek firefighters were dispatched to a house fire on S. Mockingbird Lane early on Wednesday, July 20. Officials say the call for the fire came in around 6:30 a.m. The first-arriving fire department unit reported heavy smoke and fire coming from the structure. Additional fire...
OAK CREEK, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

13th and Granada fatal stabbing; Milwaukee's far south side

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Police are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred on Wednesday, July 20 near 13th and Granada. It happened at approximately 3 a.m. The victim, a 20-year-old Milwaukee man, suffered a fatal stab wound. He died at the hospital. The circumstances leading up to the stabbing are under...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Road rage killing; Milwaukee man's family pleads for answers

MILWAUKEE - Police said a road rage incident is to blame for a 50-year-old Milwaukee man's death Tuesday, July 19. The man's family told FOX6 News that he and four of his kids were in a van headed to a birthday party. When they reached 87th and Mill, everything changed.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Allis homicide: Milwaukee man in custody in death of woman

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - A 25-year-old Milwaukee man is in custody in connection with a fatal shooting in West Allis on Monday afternoon, July 18, police say. A news release from the West Allis Police Department indicates the suspect in the homicide near 72nd and Greenfield was arrested early Tuesday. West Allis detectives and SWAT personnel arrested him at an area hotel.
WEST ALLIS, WI
TMJ4 News

59-year-old ejected, killed in crash in Dodge County

DODGE CO. — The Dodge County Sheriff's Office said a deputy on patrol discovered a single-vehicle crash shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday. Officials said the crash happened on County Highway G, approaching County Highway CP, in the Township of Westford. A deputy discovered the driver, a 59-year-old man, and began performing life-saving measures.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
WISN

Stadium Interchange traffic shut down in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — All ramps southbound to Brewers Boulevard are closed from the Stadium Interchange following reports that a vehicle was struck by gunfire. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office says the vehicle was hit on southbound Miller Parkway just north of National Avenue in Milwaukee. This closure includes WIS 175...
MILWAUKEE, WI
TMJ4 News

No charges against Racine police officer who shot and killed Da'Shontay King

RACINE, Wis. — The Racine County District Attorney announced Tuesday that no charges will be filed against a Racine police officer who shot and killed a man in May. The man, 37-year-old Da'Shontay King Sr., was shot by Officer Zachary Brenner on May 17. District Attorney Patricia Hanson said in her decision, "the death of Mr. King was a direct result of Mr. King’s conduct that posed a reasonable and imminent threat to Officer Brenner, under the circumstances as they existed at the time. Mr. King was armed with a firearm, therefore, his intentional use of a firearm was reasonable and necessary under the circumstances."
RACINE, WI

