Woman killed near 72nd and Greenfield: medical examiner

RACINE, Wis. — The Racine County District Attorney announced Tuesday that no charges will be filed against a Racine police officer who shot and killed a man in May. The man, 37-year-old Da'Shontay King Sr., was shot by Officer Zachary Brenner on May 17. District Attorney Patricia Hanson said in her decision, "the death of Mr. King was a direct result of Mr. King’s conduct that posed a reasonable and imminent threat to Officer Brenner, under the circumstances as they existed at the time. Mr. King was armed with a firearm, therefore, his intentional use of a firearm was reasonable and necessary under the circumstances."

