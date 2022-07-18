ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emily Ratajkowski and husband Sebastian Bear-McClard split after 4 years of marriage as model ‘ended relationship’

By James Lawley
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

EMILY Ratajkowski and her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard have split after four years of marriage.

The model is understood to be the one who decided to end the relationship.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hnoQ8_0gju7E8C00
Credit: Getty Images - Getty

According to PEOPLE, 31-year-old Emily and 34-year-old Sebastian are going their separate ways.

A source close to the couple told the outlet: "They split recently. It was Em's decision.

"She is doing okay. She is strong and focused on her son. She loves being a mom."

According to the insider, Emily now intends to file for divorce.

