Chicago First Alert Weather: Summertime sunshine

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Clear and quiet for Monday.

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, a gusty, southwest flow will develop tomorrow carrying warmer air into our area and pushing it all the way to the lakefront.

In fact, the next two days will feature warm winds. A few models hint at a few showers overnight Tuesday through Wednesday, but our atmosphere is quite dry, so I don't expect much.

Temperatures hovering around 90 degrees all week until the pattern changes this weekend when more organized rain chances develop.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low 70.

TUESDAY: Warm winds. High 91.

WEDNESDAY: Breezy and bright. High 89.