MLB All-Star Game 2022: How to Watch, Stream Online

By Rania Aniftos
 2 days ago

Summer is in full swing, and this year’s MLB All-Star Game is heading back to Los Angeles.

The 2022 All-Star Game marks the fourth time that the Dodgers will host the big event, including the third time in Los Angeles and the second at Dodger Stadium, which last staged the event in 1980. Previously, the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum was the site of the second All-Star Game of the 1959 season and in the franchise’s Brooklyn lineage, Ebbets Field hosted the 1949 All-Star Game.

If you want to see the Midsummer Classic on July 19 in person, you can still buy MLB All-Star Game tickets through VividSeats.com . Prices are rising fast so be sure to pick up tickets ASAP.

(Find the full MLB All-Star event schedule here .)

How to Watch the MLB All-Star Game on TV

The 2022 MLB All-Star Game is happening on Tuesday, July 19 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. The game starts at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT and airs on Fox. A simple digital antenna (like this one from Amazon ) will get you access to all the major TV networks, including Fox, so you can watch the All-Star Game on TV.

How to Watch the MLB All-Star Game Online

If you don’t have cable, you have different options when it comes to streaming . Those who don’t have live TV with Xfinity , Cox Cable and other providers, can sign up for a live TV subscription for free. Although cable companies don’t usually offer free trials, you can find them with Philo , Sling TV and other streaming platforms.

Philo is a super affordable streaming platform. It costs just $25 a month after a free seven-day trial to watch over 60 channels including live and on-demand content, thousands of shows and movies and unlimited DVR storage.

Sling TV starts at $35 a month (after a free 3-day trial) and you can chose a few different packages like the Orange plan which is recommended for NBA lovers and families. The package includes 32 channels and 50 hours of DVR storage but you can only stream from one device. Sling’s entertainment-based Blue package comes with 42 channels, 50 hours of DVR and three streams. Combining both plans, the Orange & Blue tier gets you 50 channels and 50 hours of DVR to stream from up to three devices.

You can also try out Direct TV Stream or Hulu + Live TV. You won’t get a free trial with Direct TV Stream (starting at $74.99 a month) or Hulu + Live TV ($69.99 a month), but you will get over 75 live channels, on-demand programs and depending on which streamer you go with, you’ll get free access to streaming platforms such as Disney+ , ESPN+ and HBO Max .

Comments / 0

 

Los Angeles, CA
