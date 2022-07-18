ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Padre Island, TX

Sea Turtle Inc. to release recovered sea turtles

By Samantha Garza
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FZAhs_0gju6Ja200

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND (ValleyCentral) — Sea Turtle Inc. will release recovered sea turtles back into the wild on Monday, July 18.

The non-profit invites the public to watch half a dozen Atlantic green sea turtles be released.

Never too late: Local college offers weekend degree

Rehabilitation staff will release the patients at 4 p.m. on the bayside. Parking will be available at the South Padre Island Convention Centre.

The six rehabilitated turtles that will be released are Gem, Gylly, Igneous, Mango, Mars, and Sprout.

Green turtles were listed under the Endangered Species Act in July of 1978, according to NOAA .

Last week, Sea Turtle Inc. released hatchlings into the waters. Over 1,000 people attended the spontaneous release.

VIDEO: Sea Turtle, Inc. releases hatchlings

Sea Turtle Inc. will live-stream the release on Facebook and Instagram .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

SPI Coast Guard looking for missing man

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Coast Guard is searching for a missing man last seen at South Padre Island. According to a release, the Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi command center received a call at 5 a.m. from the master of a 65-foot commercial fishing vessel. The...
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TX
ValleyCentral

Sassy cat gets adopted after going viral

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – A sassy kitten’s candid may have earned him a one-way ticket out of the shelter. While looking cute and adoptable is usually the move for most kittens at the Humane Society of Harlingen, one kitten named Spicy Chicken Nugget chose violence during his photoshoot.
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Missing shrimper identified as La Feria resident

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A missing shrimper last seen on South Padre Island has been identified as 35-year-old Christopher Vargas from La Feria.  According to a release from the U.S. Coast Guard, Vargas fell from a shrimp trawler 35 miles off the coast of South Padre Island early Saturday morning. Vargas was last seen wearing […]
ValleyCentral

Facebook scams prompt Harlingen PD to issue alert

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen Police issued a scam alert after multiple locals fell victim to Facebook scams. The police department learned that a group of individuals is hacking into people’s Facebook accounts and using those accounts to scam others using the hacked individual’s personal information. As...
HARLINGEN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
South Padre Island, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
City
South Padre Island, TX
South Padre Island, TX
Pets & Animals
ValleyCentral

Fire officials give update on Don-Wes Flea Market fire

DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Don-Wes Flea Market was consumed by a fire on July 16, and fire officials learned new details about the blaze that left the longstanding market destroyed. “This was an old building; it was over a hundred years old. It’s heartbreaking to see a lot of them lose their livelihood,” said […]
ValleyCentral

Expert explains how to get rid of fleas and ticks

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As summer continues, some people may notice an uptick in fleas and ticks on their pets, and experts say this is common during the summer. Ryan Olivo, the co-owner of Guardian Pest Management, said the summer weather causes animals that carry fleas and ticks to spread the pests. “You […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turtles#Green Sea Turtle#Mars#Sea Turtle Inc#Gem#Noaa#Nexstar Media Inc#Kveo Tv
ValleyCentral

Brownsville broadband partners officially sign agreement

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Brownsville officially signed an agreement with partners to bring affordable and accessible broadband to the city during a signing ceremony at the city commission chambers. The partnership includes the city of Brownsville, Lit Communities, and the Brownsville Public Utilities Board. “The city of Brownsville realized that we no […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

CCSO: Body of man found near resaca identified

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s office reports of a body found by the side of a road. The sheriff’s Twitter post said the body of a middle-aged male was found on the East side of Brownsville. The man was later identified as 53-year-old Luis Rivera Gonzalez. Sheriff Eric Garza told ValleyCentral the […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Port Isabel ISD hosts active shooter training

PORT ISABEL, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Port Isabel Independent School District (ISD) hosted an active shooter training where officers went through a number of scenarios aimed at taking down a gunman.  In the wake of the deadly shooting in Uvalde, Port Isabel ISD Chief of Police, Ricardo Herrera says the training is for officers in the […]
PORT ISABEL, TX
ValleyCentral

Four RGV agencies receive Texas Mutual funds

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Nonprofits in Texas received over $3 million in grants through Texas Mutual’s Request for Proposal (RFP) initiative focused on generational learning. Texas Mutual selected 48 organizations across the state for their efforts in improving health and wellness, strengthening early childhood education, and providing holistic...
HARLINGEN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
ValleyCentral

Walmart Wellness Day: Here is what you need to know

EDINBURG (ValleyCentral) – Walmart Wellness Day is July 23, customers can receive free health screenings and “affordable” back-to-school immunizations. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Walmart pharmacies will offer free glucose, cholesterol, blood pressure, and body mass index. Select locations will also offer vision screenings, according to a press release. Pharmacists will administer vaccines for […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Cameron County to host passport fair

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An influx of travelers without passports is causing long lines at Brownsville international bridges. Beatriz Losoya, the Passport Manager at the Cameron County District Clerk’s Office, said the majority of people crossing from Mexico into the United States do not have proper passport documentation.  “The U.S. Department of State contacted us […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Los Fresnos man arrested for 180 pounds of meth

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCrentral) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection arrested a Los Fresnos man for attempting to transport over $3,000,000 of meth at once. On Sunday, officers seized $3,614,662 in methamphetamine in one enforcement action from a 61-year-old Los Fresnos man. The seizure took place at the Gateway International Bridge when the man attempted to […]
LOS FRESNOS, TX
ValleyCentral

Community reacts to Don-Wes Flea Market fire

DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Donna Fire Department confirmed a fire near the Don-Wes Flea Market in Donna. The flames were reported at the Don-Wes Flea Market, near Victoria Road and Business 83, according to the Donna Fire Department. Donna Police confirmed the fire started at about 1 p.m. David Simmons, Donna’s fire chief, confirmed […]
DONNA, TX
ValleyCentral

Harlingen PD seeking info on splash pad vandalism

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Harlingen Police Department is seeing information regarding criminal mischief that occurred at Lon C. Hill Park. Sometime between the night of July 17 and the morning of July 18, an unknown subject(s) damaged the splash pad located at Lon C. Hill Park. The operational...
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Update: Missing Brownsville girl found

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating a missing minor. Police say Paula Moreno was last seen on July 16 from her residence on West Madison Avenue. She is described as 5′ feet tall, 130 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Update: Missing Weslaco man found

Update: Luciano Vasquez Cantu was located and is in good health, according to the Weslaco Police Department. WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas DPS has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Weslaco man. A Weslaco Police Missing Person report said Luciano Vasquez Cantu was last seen on July 18 at 2 p.m. on the […]
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy