Columbus, OH

$1 million bond set for man accused in deadly shooting at Columbus homeless shelter

By Orri Benatar
 2 days ago
Christopher O’Brien Smith

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man accused of shooting and killing two people at a Columbus homeless shelter was arraigned in court Monday morning.

Christopher O. Smith, 35, made his first court appearance and had a cash surety bond set at $1 million, according to the Franklin County Municipal Court.

Smith was arrested late Friday evening and charged with two counts of murder. CPD said it first got a report of the Thursday shooting at 10:56 p.m. at the Van Buren Emergency Shelter in the 500 block of Van Buren Drive.

At the scene, officers found 40-year-old Rodney Reavish and 36-year-old Amanda K. Perkins with gunshot wounds. They were both pronounced dead shortly after 11:00 p.m. Detectives learned about a confrontation at the shelter that may have resulted in the shooting.

This was the 69th and 70th homicides of 2022. Smith is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on July 26 at 9:00 a.m.

