ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Hollywood publicist calls stars like Doja Cat ‘dumb’ for DM flirtations

By Michael Kaplan
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

Doja Cat should have known better.

The singer seemed embarrassed after “Stranger Things” actor Noah Schnapp revealed to the world that she had privately messaged him on Instagram, asking if his co-star Joseph Quinn had a girlfriend — and if Schnapp, 17, could get Quinn to “hmu” (hit me up).

Doja Cat, 26, then freaked out, taking to Instagram Live to call the teenager “unbelievably socially unaware and whack.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LOIrt_0gju5fq700
Celebrities used to go through publicists and managers to get set up with their crushes. Now, as Doja Cat found out after she DM’ed “Stranger Things” actor Noah Schnapp about his co-star Joseph Quinn (inset), things can get messy fast.

But one Hollywood publicist said the musician screwed up with the route she took.

“Why would she DM a teenager and hope for him to keep a secret? They live on social media and never keep secrets,” said the publicist. “I think it was dumb. You should always be aware of your celebrity status and not put your reputation at risk. It would have been smarter for Doja Cat to reach out to her publicist and request an introduction. It’s better to deal with people whose job it is to keep s–t secret.”

Today, though, more and more celebrities are skipping that time-tested act, instead taking matters into their own thumbs. They’re also leaving behind online evidence of their horny desires — and getting busted for it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gpeHU_0gju5fq700
Doja Cat called 17-year-old “Stranger Things” star Noah Schnapp “unbelievably socially unaware and whack” for exposing her messages to him about co-star Joseph Quinn.

Even chart-topping music stars, who seemingly should have no trouble attracting women in the real world, have taken to social media to connect. Such is the case with Lil Wayne, who blatantly propositioned pop-singer/influencer Siew Pui Yi with an Instagram message less artful than his famous verses. It simply showed a black heart and four popping eyeball emoji. She replied with a smiling, smitten face, adorned with red hearts. Then the heavily tattooed rapper cut to the chase: “I want u.”

The interchange ended there. But receiving flirtatious DMs is the norm for Yi, who performs as Ms. Puiyi.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SPP1b_0gju5fq700
Lil Wayne sent pop-singer/influencer Siew Pui Yi a blunt DM.

“People DM her all the time, trying to hook up. There was even an NFL Super Bowl winner,” her rep told The Post, referring to former Eagles linebacker Mychal Kendricks. He reached out in 2021 — the same year that he served a day in prison after pleading guilty to insider trading — and asked, “Can we get to Know Eachother [sic].”

Lil Wayne’s spokesman did not respond to a request for comment. Kendricks and his attorney did not respond to requests for comment.

“It blew my mind when she forwarded me the DM from Lil Wayne,” said Pui Yi’s rep. But I think social media is just the direct way to do it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ozzRV_0gju5fq700
Former Eagles linebacker Mychal Kendricks also messaged Siew Pui Yi (above) looking for a date.

It’s a long way from the days of industry-arranged hookups.

“Back in the day, actors and actresses used to ask their managers to fix them up with swimsuit models, actors on the rise and the like,” said a model who’s received more than her share of unsolicited DMs. “Now they can just do it on their own. I don’t think they even ask their managers to provide introductions. They just slide into DMs on Instagram.”

Weirdly enough, Schnapp himself is no stranger to the sneaky Insta connection. Last year, he was outed for making failed online overtures to “Love Island” contestant Lucinda Strafford, who is four years older. “I think he’s like 16 and he was like, ‘I love you…’” she revealed on a radio show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rqcXr_0gju5fq700
Bob Saget slid into future wife Kelly Rizzo’s DMs looking for “a good Midwestern gal.”
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43YBDW_0gju5fq700
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra texted for six months before actually meeting in person at Vanity Fair’s 2017 Oscars party.

But there are plenty of times in which this online do-it-yourself approach actually works. Last year, before Bob Saget died, his wife Kelly Rizzo posted a TikTok video explaining that they fell in love after he slid into her DMs and wrote that he was “looking for a good Midwestern gal.”

Other success stories include Nick Jonas, who privately approached his now-wife Priyanka Chopra via Twitter. They texted for six months before actually meeting in person at Vanity Fair’s 2017 Oscars party. Mandy Moore chummed the water when she posted her love of the band Dawes on Instagram; frontman Taylor Goldsmith saw it, slid into her DMs, and the couple later married.

And former “Bachelorette” contestant Wells Adams Twitter-messaged “Modern Family” actress Sarah Hyland: “Next time I’m in L.A., I’m taking you out for drinks and tacos.” She was smitten, and they’re set to marry soon.

Liza Anderson, owner of Anderson Group Public Relations, thinks it’s actually better to cut out the middleman. Back in the day, “calls were made back and forth between agents and publicists and managers; it was a long chain of communications that took forever,” she recalled to The Post. “DMing is very effective. It’s fast and easy and it works.”

Comments / 0

Related
Reality Tea

Lisa Rinna Claims Kathy Hilton Told Her Kim Richards Was Lying About Harry Hamlin

Let’s talk about the husband, shall we? Kim Richards was nothing if not authentic during her time on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. I won’t get too deep, but I love me some Kimberly and wish her nothing but the best. Personally, I’m not sure she’s the sister we have to worry about embellishing the truth or […] The post Lisa Rinna Claims Kathy Hilton Told Her Kim Richards Was Lying About Harry Hamlin appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Priyanka Chopra
Person
Nick Jonas
Person
Taylor Goldsmith
Person
Bob Saget
Person
Mandy Moore
Person
Noah Schnapp
Person
Lil Wayne
Person
Doja Cat
Person
Sarah Hyland
The Independent

Blink-182 fans say it ‘hurts’ to see Travis Barker described as ‘Kourtney Kardashian’s husband’

Travis Barker’s fans have said it “hurts” to see the media describe him as “Kourtney Kardashian’s husband” and not “the amazing drummer of Blink-182”. Barker – who married the reality TV star and entrepreneur earlier this year – was recently admitted to hospital for treatment for “life-threatening pancreatitis”. Barker and Kardashian have both since shared updates over his health condition, which have been widely reported in the media. Some fans have pointed out that many reports identify Barker as “Kourtney Kardashian’s husband” as opposed to the musician of Blink-182. Others accused the reports of reducing the “man’s life achievement”...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Stars#Publicist#Hollywood#Dm
Page Six

Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson, 16, shows off second nose piercing

Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson has some new face bling. The former “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” star revealed a second nose piercing – another small diamond stud – on her opposite nostril in a video shared via Instagram on Wednesday. The reality star, 16, got her first one in the fall of 2020, a few weeks after her 15th birthday. In the straight-to-camera clip – promoting her new merchandise – she told fans she “listened” to their pleas and followed through with “a new shirt drop.” “I think you’re really gonna love these designs,” she said. ”I made them myself, so they’re my favorite...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Distractify

Crystal Kung Minkoff's Husband Is Kind of a Big Deal Outside of 'RHOBH'

After a big shakeup where multiple main cast members and those who are considered guests of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills decided to not come back for Season 11, fans didn't know what that meant for the future of the show. Luckily, Season 12 has proven that a few mainstays are still here to keep the drama going. On top of that, one of the freshest additions to the main cast — Crystal Kung Minkoff, has been making waves as a housewife.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Page Six

‘RHONJ’ star Melissa Gorga’s son Gino graduates middle school

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Melissa Gorga’s son Gino graduated middle school Thursday. “GINO is going to high school😩😩😩,” Gorga, 43, wrote on Instagram. “Congratulations to my shy boy💙👨🏻‍🎓 I know you’re going to do amazing things! You impress me everyday💙.” In one photo, the Bravolebrity posed with the 14-year-old, who wore a white suit jacket, a white button-down shirt, a black bow tie and black pants. Another snap showed the graduate posing for a solo shot in front of the family’s swimming pool. Gorga also took to her Instagram Stories to document the special night for her 2.6 million followers. “Happy...
EDUCATION
The Hollywood Reporter

Ryan Phillippe and Evan Ross Invest in New Beverly Hills Restaurant The Hideaway

The Mexican restaurant, the brainchild of events guru Jeffrey Best of Best Events, opens soon on Rodeo Drive, with tables featuring call buttons for tequila service. Party impresario and hospitality pro Jeffrey Best of Best Events — who handled Britney Spears’ wedding and Sean Combs’ BET Awards afterparty — is opening his first restaurant in Beverly Hills. Due to debut in late July, the spot will take over a partially hidden, below-street-level space on Rodeo Drive.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
TODAY.com

Lisa Rinna draws backlash for viral comments on Garcelle Beauvais, 'Real Housewives of Dubai'

The real-life soap opera of "Real Housewives" has taken a new, nasty turn thanks to an exchange that includes Lisa Rinna, Diana Jenkins, Garcelle Beauvais and Chanel Ayan. Thanks to some social media comments sent out (and since deleted) by "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Lisa Rinna, the sniping has gone international, But is it all just a stunt to drive viewership to the franchise's newest entry? Let's take a look.
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
48K+
Followers
38K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy