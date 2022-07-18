Jeremy Davies’ girlfriend rushes him to Staples to sign Sabres contract

It wasn’t inherently “easy” for Jeremy Davies to sign his contract with the Buffalo Sabres.

Like many Gen Z’ers and Millennials, Davies does not own a printer. And to put pen to paper, the 25-year-old defenseman and his girlfriend, a fitness enthusiast named Erin, rushed out to Staples to get the job done.

Erin, whose last name is not public, chronicled the adventure in a new TikTok video, which was set to the theme of Home Depot commercials. In the clip, the couple swiftly makes their way to the printer to finalize the deal.

@erin.1425 Emergency Staples trip #fypage #fypsounds #staplescenter #staples #freeagency #tik ♬ The Home Depot Beat – The Home Depot

Jeremy Davies’ girlfriend, Erin, posted a TikTok video chronicling their adventure to Staples so he could sign his contract with the Buffalo Sabres.

NHL defenseman Jeremy Davies signed a contract with the Buffalo Sabres.

“Me and my bf frantically running to Staples to sign his NHL contract before they change their minds because we can’t afford a printer,” Erin quipped in the video’s caption.

The Sabres signed Davies to a one-year, two-way contract worth $750,000 last week.

Davies played a total of 22 games for the Nashville Predators the past two seasons. He was selected in the seventh round by the Predators in 2016.