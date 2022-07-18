ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

Zoning Board of Adjustment Meeting

 2 days ago

This five member committee hears requests for variances and appeals from the requirements of the zoning ordinance. Members must live in the city limits. The committee works...

Planning & Zoning Commission Meeting

This group recommends to City Council zoning changes, subdivision plats, long and short-range planning, and policy development relating to the development of the city. Members must live in the city limits. The Planning and Zoning Commission meetings are held at 5:30 p.m. on the third Tuesday of the month at 300 W. Cotton St. in the City Hall Council Chamber. Unless posted otherwise. For recorded meetings: Video - https://LongviewTexas.gov/PZYouTube Agendas and Minutes - https://LongviewTexas.gov/PZAgendas Meetings and Events Calendar - https://LongviewTexas.gov/Cal Website - https://LongviewTexas.gov/PZ Sign up for upcoming meeting notifications by email or text. Notify Me - https://LongviewTexas.gov/NotifyMe To watch upcoming meetings live: Live Stream - https://LongviewTexas.gov/CityView Facebook Live - https://Facebook.com/CityofLongview Longview Cable - Channel 215 - service required Sparklight - service and app download required.
LONGVIEW, TX
Safety City Play Day

Longview Parks and Recreation will be opening Safety City on July 20th for a play day! July 20th: 9a.m. - 12p.m. - Please bring your own bike and helmet - No motorized vehicles - No glass containers on the premises of Safety City.
LONGVIEW, TX
Summer Reading Club - END PARTY! (at McWhorter Park)

Help us close out the library’s summer on a high note, and celebrate with us at McWhorter Park!. Planned activities include water slides, fun foam, and games! There will be snacks to munch on and school supplies to pass out. Plus, we’ll be raffling off bicycles to lucky kiddos, donated by our sponsors, The Knights of Pythias.
LONGVIEW, TX

