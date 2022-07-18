Zoning Board of Adjustment Meeting

This group recommends to City Council zoning changes, subdivision plats, long and short-range planning, and policy development relating to the development of the city. Members must live in the city limits. The Planning and Zoning Commission meetings are held at 5:30 p.m. on the third Tuesday of the month at 300 W. Cotton St. in the City Hall Council Chamber. Unless posted otherwise. For recorded meetings: Video - https://LongviewTexas.gov/PZYouTube Agendas and Minutes - https://LongviewTexas.gov/PZAgendas Meetings and Events Calendar - https://LongviewTexas.gov/Cal Website - https://LongviewTexas.gov/PZ Sign up for upcoming meeting notifications by email or text. Notify Me - https://LongviewTexas.gov/NotifyMe To watch upcoming meetings live: Live Stream - https://LongviewTexas.gov/CityView Facebook Live - https://Facebook.com/CityofLongview Longview Cable - Channel 215 - service required Sparklight - service and app download required.

LONGVIEW, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO