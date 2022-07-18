ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston 25 News WFXT

Officials: Florida man allegedly lured mother into apartment before killing her

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y2nm6_0gju4tzG00

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A Florida man allegedly lured his mother into an apartment and killed her, police say.

According to The Associated Press, Logan Lopez, 24, allegedly told investigators on Saturday that he had been planning to kill his mother for the last year.

The Clearwater Police Department said on Twitter that Lopez has been charged with first-degree murder after allegedly beating his mother to death with a hammer and then stabbing her multiple times after he had lured her into his apartment.

Police were called out to the apartment complex by a neighbor around 5 p.m. on Saturday, who reported hearing a woman screaming nearby. According to the AP, police found Mary Beth Lopez, 53, dead inside an apartment.

According to the AP, police said that Lopez didn’t have a criminal history but had previously been held involuntarily for mental health treatment, which falls under Florida’s Baker Act.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
NewsRadio WFLA

Remains of Missing Teen Identified--42 Years Later

After more than 40 years, the remains of a Tampa teenager have been unearthed at the one-time home of a convicted serial killer in Spring Hill. 17-year old Theresa Fillingim disappeared in 1980. Her sister, Margaret Johns, tells News Channel 8 she was contacted last year by the Hernando County Sheriff's Office for a DNA sample, and they recently told her the results. "So now," Johns said, "it gives me peace because I know I didn't lose her. She was taken."
SPRING HILL, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lured#Mental Health#Police#Murder#Violent Crime#Clearwater#The Associated Press#Cox Media Group
10 Tampa Bay

Man accused of stalking, exposing self to woman

TAMPA, Fla. — Sheriff's office deputies arrested a man who they say would walk into a woman's backyard and expose himself. Yandri Castillo Aller, 32, was arrested Tuesday and charged with stalking and exposure of sexual organs, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office in a news release. For...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
WFLA

Second suspect charged in Manatee Co. mall shooting

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 17-year-old boy was charged with attempted murder in connection to a Manatee County mall shooting that took place on Sunday, July 17, according to deputies. The shooting happened while the victim, an 18-year-old man, was shopping with a friend at the Ellenton Premium...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Woman killed, man hurt in Dover shooting

DOVER, Fla. — Authorities in Hillsborough County are investigating what led up to a woman's death and how another man suffered an apparent gunshot wound late Monday, the sheriff's office said. Deputies were called just after 10 p.m. to the area of Al Simmons Road and Hey Joe Lane...
DOVER, FL
fox13news.com

Man heads to trial two years after random parking lot shooting in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. - Two years after a random parking lot shooting in Tampa, a man is now headed to trial on eight charges, including four counts of first-degree attempted murder. Jarrod Mingo, who is accused of pulling the trigger two years ago, will represent himself in court during the trial. During Tuesday's court appearance, Mingo even refused to change out of his orange jail uniform.
TAMPA, FL
98online.com

Florida Man, 37, Arrested After Calling 911 About Sour Patch Kids Candy

(Thesmokinggun) A “heavily intoxicated” Florida Man was arrested Saturday night for calling 911 to report that his girlfriend “wished to eat Sour Patch Kids” according to police. An arrest affidavit does not reveal why Joshua Larson, 37, allegedly phoned the police emergency number at 11:45 PM...
FLORIDA STATE
10 Tampa Bay

Largo preschool teacher accused of abusing 2-year-old

LARGO, Fla. — A preschool teacher was arrested Monday afternoon for child abuse of a 2-year-old student, deputies say. Rebecca Bird forcefully grabbed the student several times and, at another time, caused the 2-year-old to fall to the ground, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
LARGO, FL
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
109K+
Followers
117K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy