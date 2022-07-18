ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas State University to offer new Harry Styles course

By Ricky Garcia
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13dBNK_0gju4Ye700
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 18: Harry Styles visits SiriusXM’s ‘The Howard Stern Show’ on May 18, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy… Read More

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Texas students will soon get a lesson on pop superstar Harry Styles.

Texas State University is slated to offer “Harry Styles and the Cult of Celebrity” in the spring 2023 semester, according to the course professor.

Associate Professor of Digital History Louie Dean Valencia posted about the course news on social media Saturday. It quickly spread among the “Stylers” on Twitter (Stylers is the name for the Harry Styles fandom).

Valencia told KXAN he’s a “huge fan” of Harry and started listening to him during his One Direction days. While studying in Europe this summer, he got to visit Harry’s hometown, his fashion exhibit and even got the chance to see his recent “Love on Tour” — the same tour with five shows coming to Austin’s Moody Center this fall.

“As an historian, I want the class to get to really see how the world has changed in the last 12 years or so, but also how to put that into historical context, through the lens of Harry Styles, and how they can learn from him and his art, activism and philosophy, like any great artist,” said Valencia.

The class will be similar to a history class. Assignments for the class will include studying his music, films and with readings from Murakami, Bethan Roberts, Susan Sontag, Charles Bukowski, Rumi, Alain de Botton, Richard Brautigan and more. Students will also have to create their own podcast.

Valencia said the class proposal was 23-pages long and looked over by a panel of professors before getting approval from the university.

The course is slated for spring 2023. Students can register starting this fall.

Comments / 0

Related
sanantoniomag.com

Full Goods Diner is Coming to Pearl in September

The team behind the well-known Paperboy in Austin are bringing their cuisine to San Antonio. Restaurateur and San Antonio native Ryan Harms and chef Patrick Jackson, of Paperboy, are working in partnership with Potluck Hospitality to open Full Goods Diner in September. The restaurant will serve comfort food that the team describes as a blend of Mexican and American fare, with a focus on seasonal and local ingredients.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Art, TX
City
San Marcos, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Spring, TX
State
Texas State
City
Austin, TX
Local
Texas Education
TexasHighways

The Lost History of Texas Granite that Never Made it to the Capitol

The Texas Capitol is famous for the sunset red granite that gives the building its pinkish exterior, but few know that stray capitol building blocks can still be found scattered along the old railway that brought the rock to Austin. While it is absolutely worth visiting the Capitol and taking a tour, for those who can’t get there, bits of its history are scattered around Austin and the state.
AUSTIN, TX
Texas Monthly

Paradise Lost: Where You Can’t (or Shouldn’t) Swim Right Now in Texas

As Texans suffer through one of the worst summer heat waves in recent years, we’re seeking relief wherever we can find it. Our state’s iconic swimming holes seem like a natural choice, but the drought is leaving many would-be visitors high and dry. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, which tracks drought conditions around the country, 51.8 percent of the Lone Star State was in extreme or exceptional drought as of July 12. Swimming holes are shrinking, and spring flows are dropping.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Bukowski
Person
Richard Brautigan
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Rumi
Person
Susan Sontag
KXAN

National Daiquiri Day With Austin Daiquiri Factory

Did you know today was “National Daiquiri Day?” We are celebrating by having a local shop join us, Austin Daiquiri Factory. We are joined by owner, Iesha Griffin!. Daiquiris are a frozen adult beverage full of fruity deliciousness. They are super popular in New Orleans, Las Vegas, and many other popular tourist heavy cities. One of the cool things about Austin Daiquiri Factory is that you can take them to-go.
AUSTIN, TX
365thingsaustin.com

Uchi Austin’s Sushi Bar

Take a seat at Uchi’s inviting sushi bar and witness bandana-clad chefs work their magic! Their bar is a great way to experience Uchi without the splurge of an entire dinner and doesn’t require a reservation. They also have a saily sake social hour from 4-6:30 p.m. at the sushi bar.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas State University#Celebrity#College#Digital#Kxan#Moody Center
mySanAntonio.com

Hilary Duff’s ties to San Antonio that you probably didn’t know about

Long before her days of the creatively-titled How I Met Your Mother spin-off How I Met Your Father, and even her time on Disney Channel’s Lizzie McGuire, Hilary Duff was just a young gal from the Lone Star State. Although Houston has always been attributed as her hometown, it turns out that San Antonio also served as a home to the star and helped kick off the 34-year-old actress’s career.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CultureMap San Antonio

Acclaimed Texas winery uncorks plans for new Hill Country destination

A Texas wine company that enjoys a faithful following in Fredericksburg is plowing fertile ground with a new winery and tasting room in Johnson City, a Hill Country neighbor. William Chris Wine Co., based in the Blanco County town of Hye, recently started construction on a 9,260-square-foot winery and tasting room in Johnson City, representing an extension of its Lost Draw Cellars brand. Lost Draw already operates a winery and tasting room in Fredericksburg, which is about 30 miles west of Johnson City.
FREDERICKSBURG, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
KENS 5

South Texas oasis made up of salt sparkles among wildlife

EDINBURG, Texas — Stunning shoreline views reveal one of the earth’s most intriguing natural phenomena. But don’t let your eyes deceive you as the picture below isn’t of the Dead Sea in Israel. This photo is of a lake here in Texas, south of San Antonio.
EDINBURG, TX
KIXS FM 108

[VIRAL] Massive Brawl Breaks Out on Riverwalk in San Antonio

Imagine sitting outside enjoying a lovely dinner along the San Antonio River and a brawl breaks out. That is exactly what happened over the weekend in San Antonio. In a video that was posted on Instagram by allofsa You see an all-out brawl ensue on the banks of the Riverwalk. But why? He was not happy with his restaurant experience!
SAN ANTONIO, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy