The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority has added 31 new products celebrating Virginia and cultures all around the world to its store shelves. “The 31 new products this summer truly highlight the diverse world of distilled spirits,” said Travis Hill, CEO of Virginia ABC. “From the rural reaches of Ireland to the tradition-rich region of Oaxaca, Mexico, to spirits producers right here in Virginia, we will continue to bring the best products in the world to Virginia consumers.”

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO