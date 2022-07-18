ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas Price

Tires With Low Rolling Resistance Help Fuel Mileage, Hurt Wet Traction

By Christopher Smith
Motor1.com
Motor1.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fuel prices have softened a bit in the United States, but it's still supremely expensive to fill up the gas tank. Much has been said about ways to get better fuel mileage, but Jonathan Benson from Type Reviews offers some insight about tires that is both interesting and a bit...

www.motor1.com

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Electric Car With the Longest Range

The first electric cars were invented in the 1830s, and by the late 19th century were setting land speed records (the fastest exceeded 65 miles per hour) and were being used as taxis in the US and the UK. At one point in the early 1900s, there were as many as nine electric car manufacturers […]
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Hyundai And Rolls-Royce Are Working Together To Revolutionize Air Travel

Hyundai has its finger in many pies at the moment. Days after unveiling the Ioniq 6, the automaker's performance division gave us a taste of N's electrified future - and it looks massively exciting, especially if the hydrogen-powered N Vision 74 is anything to go by. But while the South Korean giant has every intention of dominating the roads, it has ambitions to rule the skies, too.
TRAVEL
CarBuzz.com

Hennessey's Six-Wheel Electric Car Will Cost $3 Million

After building the Hennessey Venom F5 to break the 300 mph barrier, it's tough to imagine how the American tuner turned automaker could possibly top itself. Since 400 mph doesn't seem possible for a road car, Hennessey will turn in a different, albeit slightly familiar direction. Last year, the company announced plans to build an electric six-wheel-drive GT car called the Deep Space by 2026. Hennessey has plenty of experience building six-wheeled vehicles like the Ram TRX-based Mammoth, but an electric GT is completely new territory.
CARS
Motor1.com

Tiny V8 Model Engine Runs On Nitro, Sounds Awesome, Costs $1,800

The V8 engine is probably the most popular engine configuration around, mostly because it has been around for decades. However, if you've been wanting to build your own remote-controlled car powered by a V8, your choices for a model V8 engine are thin and most of them are pricey. Toyan,...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tires#Tire Tread#Rolling Resistance#Mileage#Vehicles#Continental
Motor1.com

Flex Automotive Will Turn Late Model Toyota SUVs Into Classic Land Cruisers

Do you want the style of a classic Toyota SUV with the performance of a modern truck? Well, you’re in luck because the team at Flex Automotive, a Japanese SUV retrofitter, is expanding its operations to America with a new San Diego, CA location. American Toyota enthusiasts can now purchase an SUV that looks like a 60 series Land Cruiser but with modern tech and construction.
SAN DIEGO, CA
TheStreet

Toyota Has More Bad News for Vehicle Owners

Toyota Motor Corp. (TM) - Get Toyota Motor Corporation Report which launched its first U.S. electric vehicle bZ4x in April, has had a run of bad luck over the past year. Despite rolling out its new all-electric vehicle to compete against Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report, Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report, General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report and Volkswagen with great anticipation, the company had a few letdowns at the same time.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

The Sun is setting on the Internal Combustion Engine, and not just in Automotive.

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2022-- Upstart Power, a leading developer and manufacturer of solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) power systems for backup power and distributed generation, announces that its latest SOFC systems have achieved a major technical milestone – delivering over 1,000 complete on/off cycles. This unique achievement by Upstart Power further validates that its innovative SOFC generator platform, protected by a robust patent portfolio, can deliver next-generation energy capabilities that are operationally valuable and superior to internal combustion generators. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220712005488/en/ Upgen NXG Fuel Cell. A Smarter Generator for a Cleaner Tomorrow™. (Photo: Business Wire)
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Why Ford's Electric Crate Motor Is a Big Deal

Crate engines have been a thing for as long as anyone can remember, and have been a lifeline to the hot-rod community for years. A crate motor is a fully assembled engine that manufacturers can ship directly to installers. Automakers offer the engines from some of their most popular vehicles direct to customers, putting performance at their fingertips without the need to buy a whole car to get it. The engines come in all sizes and shapes, and many offer staggering performance potential.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Inyerself

Air Travel Just Got a Little More Interesting!

Introducing the "Airlander" Hybrid Air Vehicle (HAV)!. In an age where zero carbon emissions are every environmentally responsible company's goal, the blimp (or non-rigid airship) is coming back. HAV, or Hybrid Air Vehicles is a well-known British company committed to our planet's long-term future through sustainability while not sacrificing safety and efficiency. In 2012 they introduced the Airlander aircraft, and immediately, the possibilities started to present themself.
Motley Fool

O'Reilly Automotive Shifts into High Gear

The average car in the US is now 13 years old, and aging cars require more parts. O’Reilly is one of the nation’s largest auto parts retailers. Consistent sales growth and aggressive share buybacks make O’Reilly a promising long term investment. You’re reading a free article with...
ECONOMY
Motor1.com

Old Lexus And BMW Engines Drained Of Oil, Torture Tested To Death

This video might be controversial and/or upsetting to some. For the record, both cars featured in the clip are said to not be road-worthy. Whether they were destined for the scrap heap is unknown, but after this brutal engine torture test, there's little else to be done with them because both are essentially paperweights. At least they died in battle.
CARS
International Business Times

Rolls-Royce To Start UltraFan Prototype Tests This Year

Rolls-Royce said it would start testing this year a prototype of its UltraFan engine, the world's largest turbofan, which has been designed to be up to 25% more efficient than its first generation Trent engines. The demonstrator has a fan diameter of 140 inches, the biggest size viable for the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Observer

Gas Prices Are Surging But the Cost of Owning Electric Vehicles Is Rising Even Faster

With oil at its highest prices in years, driving a gas-powered car is increasingly expensive. But while going electric might seem like a logical alternative for motorists, it’s by no means more economical. From Tesla and Lucid to General Motors and Ford, automakers across the spectrum are hiking up prices for their most popular electric vehicles at an unprecedented pace. Most of these companies cite surging raw material costs as a primary reason, but there is also an element of capitalizing on a growing appetite for EVs—at least among those who can afford them.
TRAFFIC
MotorBiscuit

Buy and Build Your Own 3-Wheel Electric Car For $13,000

Have you ever seen a Peel P50 before? The three-wheel cars are more like kiddie cars. In fact, it is considered the smallest car ever manufactured, according to the Guinness Book of World Records. Built from 1962 to 1965 on the Isle of Man, with no reverse gear, a handle was provided to physically lift up one end to turn it around. Now, a company in the UK is offering electric recreations of the tiny city car as an EV you can build on your own.
CARS
Newsweek

GM and Pilot Are Adding 2,000 New Electric Vehicle Chargers at Gas Stations

General Motor is putting its money where its electric vehicles are. The auto industry giant is partnering with the Pilot Company (of Pilot and Flying J gas stations) to put EVgo chargers at hundreds of locations across the United States. It won't just be for Ultium-powertrain vehicles, but those will get preferential treatment.
CARS
freightwaves.com

US exports of crude oil and diesel are climbing even higher

At-the-pump prices for gasoline and diesel may be down from all-time peaks but they remain exceptionally high. Meanwhile, as domestic energy resources flow to the highest bidder, more U.S.-produced crude is being loaded on tankers bound for Europe, and more U.S.-refined diesel aboard ships headed to Latin America. “Rising [diesel]...
TRAFFIC
GeekyGadgets

Orbiform Mini rolls like a ball without being a sphere

The engineers from AltDynamic have returned once again to Kickstarter to launch their 16th campaign for the unique Orbiform Mini. Machined from a range of different metals including Titanium, Copper and Steel the mathematical shape rolls smoothly like a ball without being a sphere. Early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $19 or £17 (depending on current exchange rates).
CARS
Motor1.com

Motor1.com

Miami, FL
32K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Motor1.com covers everything automotive: cars, sportscars, supercars, sedans, SUVs, motorcycles, auto shows, and more. And we do this all while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricing, and premium video.

 https://www.motor1.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy