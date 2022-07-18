Tires With Low Rolling Resistance Help Fuel Mileage, Hurt Wet Traction

With oil at its highest prices in years, driving a gas-powered car is increasingly expensive. But while going electric might seem like a logical alternative for motorists, it’s by no means more economical. From Tesla and Lucid to General Motors and Ford, automakers across the spectrum are hiking up prices for their most popular electric vehicles at an unprecedented pace. Most of these companies cite surging raw material costs as a primary reason, but there is also an element of capitalizing on a growing appetite for EVs—at least among those who can afford them.

TRAFFIC ・ 22 DAYS AGO