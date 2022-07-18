ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Angels place star OF Mike Trout on 10-day IL with left rib cage inflammation

By Victor Barbosa
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xWdjc_0gju3KZO00
Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout won't play in the All-Star Game. Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 campaign has been, in large part, a disastrous one for the Los Angeles Angels.

At one point from late May to early June, they suffered a franchise-record 14-game losing streak, during which manager Joe Maddon was fired. The Halos currently sit in fourth place in the AL West at 39-53 overall and don't appear ready to end their eight-year playoff drought, even with the expanded field this fall.

It was reported Sunday that despite having been selected to his 10th All-Star team, superstar outfielder Mike Trout won't participate in the contest due to back spasms. On Monday, the Angels made it official that Trout will not only be out for the Midsummer Classic, but the foreseeable future as well.

