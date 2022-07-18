The Village Mayor Adam Graham Resigns

THE VILLAGE, Okla. — The mayor of The Village announced his resignation, saying the job has become too dangerous. On Monday, Mayor Adam Graham said he’s stepping down from his role. He was on the city council for almost five years and was just appointed mayor in May.
Former Oklahoma City Mayor Mick Cornett has endorsed Kevin Calvey in the August 23 primary runoff election for Oklahoma County District Attorney. Calvey faces a runoff election after garnering 49.97% of the four-candidate primary vote. "Kevin Calvey has proven he has the integrity, grit, and competence to be a great...
NORMAN, Okla. — Norman residents have stepped up to help the homeless community. A group of people who moved out of the shelter where they were living last month, are on the move again. Now, the land where they set up camp is being demolished and activists said it’s another example of the lack of resources in the city to help.
Twenty-five hundred pills were confiscated on their way to an Oklahoma prison. State department of corrections said a package with the pills was recovered from a post office in Oklahoma City. Inspectors said the pills could be worth at least $125,000.
Mayor David Holt said he's willing to do whatever it takes to keep the Thunder in Oklahoma City. The Paycom Center has been the home of the Oklahoma City Thunder for over a decade, but Mayor Holt said as the city continues growing, it may be time for a new start.
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The United State Attorney for the Western District of Oklahoma says INTEGRIS has paid $120,000 to settle civil penalty claims stemming from allegations that Integris Baptist Medical Center Pharmacy (“Integris Pharmacy”) violated Comprehensive Drug Abuse Prevention and Control Act of 1970 regulations by failing to report a former employee’s theft of controlled substances in a timely manner.
Crews in Cleveland County battled a grass fire on Tuesday night. The fire was in the 5300 block of 120th Ave SE. The fire may have spread to some structures but the blaze was knocked down just after 10 p.m.
OKLAHOMA CITY - Three Oklahoma educators whose dedication to public education has benefited generations of Oklahoma children have been selected for induction into the prestigious Oklahoma Educators Hall of Fame. Weldon Davis, H.J. Green, and David Pennington will be honored at an induction ceremony at Oklahoma City Golf and Country...
Former Oklahoma State wrestler A.J. Ferrari appeared in Payne County District Court on Monday for a hearing to determine the status of an emergency protective order filed against him by a Stillwater woman. In the EPO, the woman accuses Ferrari of unwanted sexual contact. No official charges have been filed...
Looks like Mike Rowe is headed for Oklahoma. The host best known for the popular TV series, Dirty Jobs, is now hosting a program called The Story Behind the Story. The series is based on his podcast, The Way I Heard It. The show airs on Saturday nights at 8:00 pm Central on TBN.
It was once one of the greatest malls in the Sooner State. Crossroads Mall in Oklahoma City, OK. closed its doors back in 2017 and has been near empty, if not abandoned for the past 5 years. A shadow of its former self and we've all wondered if it would ever reopen. Well, if you haven't heard the news yet, Crossroads Mall will return this fall! That's right the old mall is being renovated, rejuvenated, and reopened by its new owners.
BLAINE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Blaine County continues to battle the inferno that has already scorched thousands of acres. Blaine County’s Emergency Management Director, Jim Shelton told KFOR the flames sparked up about four miles west of Hitchcock around 5 p.m. on Thursday and as of Friday evening, spread more than five miles north. Since […]
Oklahoma City police released new details Wednesday from a crash that killed an Edmond police officer on duty. The crash involved five cars including Edmond police Sergeant C.J. Nelson's patrol motorcycle. Police arrested 54-year-old Jay Fite on a complaint of second-degree murder. An officer detailed in court documents that Fite...
CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A Caddo County fire chief and a firefighter escaped with their lives while battling a massive fire over the weekend. They’re hoping the community will help contribute to a new brush truck for New Hope Volunteer Fire Department. Chief Eric Lopez and one of...
The Mayor of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, has raised the idea of putting a new arena in downtown for the NBA’s Oklahoma City Thunder, saying the team’s lease expiring in 2026 gives impetus for a venue that would be new rather than continually renovating the Paycom Center. Mayor David...
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Sylvester Stallone stopped by the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City, posting pictures of his visit on social media. “Yesterday, Sophia and I spent the day at the Oklahoma Cowboy Museum... What fantastic heritage this country has,” Stallone posted to Instagram with a video and a couple of pictures.
LUTHER, Okla. (KFOR) – More than two dozen dogs found fending for themselves were rescued by Oklahoma County Sheriff’s deputies and are now on their way to finding new homes. “The pits are in pretty rough condition. The smaller ones, they seem to be doing okay,” said Deputy...
