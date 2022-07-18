ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinema chain offers redheads free tickets amid British heat wave

By Ben Hooper
 2 days ago
July 18 (UPI) -- A British movie theater chain is offering free tickets to people with red hair for two days amid a heat wave in the country.

Showcase Cinemas announced on its website and social media accounts that redheads can get free tickets to the movies of their choice on Monday and Tuesday as part of the chain's "Sun Protecting Flicks," or "SPF," promotion.

"Experts say the U.K. is soon to witness its hottest EVER days on record and since redheads are often more vulnerable than most to the sun's rays, we're giving them shelter from the sun inside our fully air conditioned cinema screens to catch the latest blockbusters for no cost at all," the website states.

The promotion is limited to one ticket per day for each red-haired person.

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

