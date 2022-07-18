Cinema chain offers redheads free tickets amid British heat wave

July 18 (UPI) -- A British movie theater chain is offering free tickets to people with red hair for two days amid a heat wave in the country.

Showcase Cinemas announced on its website and social media accounts that redheads can get free tickets to the movies of their choice on Monday and Tuesday as part of the chain's "Sun Protecting Flicks," or "SPF," promotion.

"Experts say the U.K. is soon to witness its hottest EVER days on record and since redheads are often more vulnerable than most to the sun's rays, we're giving them shelter from the sun inside our fully air conditioned cinema screens to catch the latest blockbusters for no cost at all," the website states.

The promotion is limited to one ticket per day for each red-haired person.