It might just be the nostalgia, or maybe they really are that good, but nothing beats revisiting the classic games you grew up playing. But unless you're still holding on to your retro consoles, they're not always easy, or even possible, to access. This nifty Legend of Zelda handheld Game & Watch console makes it easier than ever to step back into the Hyrule from your childhood, and right now you can pick it up on sale for just $40, $10 off the usual price at both Walmart and Amazon. There's no guaranteeing how long this offer will be available, so you may want to think about getting your order in sooner rather than later.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 20 DAYS AGO